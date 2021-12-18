5 college head coaches who failed in the NFL ft. Urban Meyer, Nick Saban and more  

Many college football head coaches have made the transition to the NFL over the years. Some have been successful, including Jimmy Johnson and Pete Carroll, but many have failed. Being a head coach in the NFL is not the same as being a head coach in college football. Here are five successful college head coaches who have failed to make the same impact in the NFL.

College football head coaches who failed in the NFL

#1 - Urban Meyer, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer didn't even last a full season in Jacksonville before being fired. The record was bad at 2-11, but the off-the-field issues are what made his tenure a disaster. Hiring Chris Doyle was his first major mistake, but it never got any better from there, including viral videos from a bar, insulting his coaching staff, mismanaging his roster and even physically attacking his own kicker.

#2 - Bobby Petrino, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons head coach Bobby Petrino

Bobby Petrino signed a five-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons but quit during his very first season. After starting with a 3-10 record, Petrino resigned and accepted a head coaching job at the University of Arkansas.

To make things worse, he personally promised owner Arthur Blank the he would remain with the Falcons. One day later, he broke the promise and disappeared. He also never held a meeting with the team to announce his departure. Instead, he just left behind a basic letter and vanished.

