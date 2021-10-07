3 coaches who lost the locker room: Urban Meyer joins an infamous coterie

Reports have emerged of Urban Meyer losing the Jacksonville Jaguars dressing room after videos emerged of him being uncomfortably close to a lady other than his wife.

Coaches must always command respect and that works in both professional and personal lives. Nothing is worse than losing the locker room because a coach loses all authority over their players. Here's a look at Urban Meyer and two other coaches who lost the respect of their players.

Urban Meyer joins club of NFL Coaches who lost their players' respect

#1 - Bobby Petrino, Atlanta Falcons

There are coaches that lose respect because of their personal deeds, but Bobby Petrino lost the respect of pretty much everyone in the NFL because of his professional actions, or lack thereof.

Sean Salisbury @SeanUnfiltered Knowing how Bobby Petrino punked his Atlanta Falcons players nothing he does should surprise anyone. The spine of a Jellyfish Knowing how Bobby Petrino punked his Atlanta Falcons players nothing he does should surprise anyone. The spine of a Jellyfish

As the coach of the Atlanta Falcons, he guided them to a 3-10 record in 2007. The team was sitting moored to the bottom of the NFC South. He had given his word to the owner that he was staying put, until he wasn't. Less than 24 hours later, he left to become coach of Arkansas. He did not even have the courtesy to inform his players, instead leaving laminated notes in their lockers. He hasn't worked in the NFL since.

#2 - Matt Patricia, Detroit Lions

Matt Patricia rubbed star cornerback Darius Slay the wrong way. As Darius Slay alleges, right from the beginning the coach did not believe in him. Coming back from a Pro-Bowl appearance, Patricia informed Slay he was not elite.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Darius Slay unloads: Says his relationship w/ Matt Patricia was rough & he didn't respect Patricia as a person. Also said Patricia told him he wasn't a leader & that he had no business working out w/ Aqib Talib & Richard Sherman b/c those guys were elite & Slay was "just good." Darius Slay unloads: Says his relationship w/ Matt Patricia was rough & he didn't respect Patricia as a person. Also said Patricia told him he wasn't a leader & that he had no business working out w/ Aqib Talib & Richard Sherman b/c those guys were elite & Slay was "just good."

Later on in the tenure, Patricia allegedly printed a social media post by Slay and used it to profanely castigate the player. Since Slay went public with these accusations, other players have also backed him up. While most did not go on record, Glover Quin went on to corroborate these incidents saying that almost no one would have liked it.

#3 - Urban Meyer, Jacksonville Jaguars

Joining Bobby Petrino and Matt Patricia is Urban Meyer. Urban Meyer has led his team to a 0-4 record in the 2021 NFL season. Instead of spending time with his family or fixing the team's problems, he decided to go on a little escapade.

Eric👀Schefter @EKaplan15 Urban Meyer Has 'Zero Credibility' with Jaguars After Viral Bar Video, Player Says. At Crisis point Urban Meyer Has 'Zero Credibility' with Jaguars After Viral Bar Video, Player Says. At Crisis point

He seems to have lost the respect of players completely, so much so that the owner had to step in and intervene.

Right now, it seems, the only thing that can save Urban Meyer is a dramatic upswing in fortunes, otherwise he is effectively a dead man walking.

Edited by Piyush Bisht