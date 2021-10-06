Urban Meyer situation worsens after viral dancing video draws flak from Jaguars owner, Shahid Khan

Urban Meyer recently came under fire after a video of him dancing with an unidentified woman at a bar in Ohio made the rounds on social media. The NFL coach left the online community disappointed as many considered his actions inappropriate, especially after being married for nearly four decades.

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach later apologized for his behavior but fans were far from impressed. This prompted Jaguars owner Shahid Khan to address the situation in public. In an official statement, the sports tycoon called Meyer’s action “inexcusable”:

"I have addressed this matter with Urban. Specifics of our conversation will be held in confidence. What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable. I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere.”

He also mentioned that the coach has to work towards regaining the trust and respect of the team in the forthcoming days:

“He must regain our trust and respect. That will require a personal commitment from Urban to everyone who supports, represents or plays for our team. I am confident he will deliver."

However, Urban Meyer has continued to receive consistent criticism on social media following the incident.

A look into the Urban Meyer controversy amid ongoing NFL season

Urban Meyer under fire after video of him dancing with an unidentified woman surfaces online (Image via Getty Images)

NFL coach Urban Meyer landed in hot waters after a clip of him partying with an unknown woman at an Ohio bar surfaced online. The video went viral immediately upon release and the football personality received severe backlash on social media.

According to CBS, he later addressed the controversy and explained the situation. He reportedly stayed in Ohio after the Jacksonville vs. Cincinnati match to meet his grandchildren. He was out for a family dinner when the incident took place:

"I stayed to see the grandkids, and we all went to dinner that night at the restaurant. There was a big group next to our restaurant and they wanted me to come over and take pictures and I did. They were trying to pull me out on the dance floor… I should have left.”

He further apologized for his questionable behavior during an official press conference:

“I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction. It was stupid. I explained everything that happened and owned it, and, you know, just stupid, should not have had myself in that kind of position.”

The 57-year-old has been married to Shelley Mather since 1986 and the couple share three children. As per the latter’s Twitter update, his wife was at home babysitting their grandchildren when the restaurant controversy took place.

Urban Meyer also mentioned that he talked to his “upset” family members about the situation:

“Of course I did. That’s not me. Oh yeah, they were upset.”

Meanwhile, CBS claimed that a Jaguars player told NFL analyst Michael Silver that they were left disappointed after Meyer canceled a team meeting while dealing with the backlash.

The player reportedly mentioned that the coach became a subject of ridicule for the team due to the controversy:

"Right when he left everyone started dying laughing. And he knew it."

The latest drama comes just a few days after the former Florida Gators coach was called out for hiring Chris Doyle as the strength coach for the Jaguars. The latter often made headlines for multiple racial controversies.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

Here's #Jaguars HC Urban Meyer apologizing for what happened over the weekend. Meyer didn't travel back with the team after the game and stayed in Ohio. Full explanation: Here's #Jaguars HC Urban Meyer apologizing for what happened over the weekend. Meyer didn't travel back with the team after the game and stayed in Ohio. Full explanation:

https://t.co/X8plCNWbiQ

Also Read

In addition to off-field troubles, Urban Meyer has also failed to receive professional success in the ongoing NFL season so far. The team has had a disappointing start with four consecutive defeats in the competition.

However, they are currently preparing to play against the Tennessee Tigers on 10 October 2021. It remains to be seen if the controversies surrounding Urban Meyer will have any consequences towards his first season as leader of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul