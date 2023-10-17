Did Taylor Swift date Tim Tebow? Exploring dating rumors about the duo

Taylor Swift and Tim Tebow are a match made in Hollywood heaven? This was one of the buzzed-about speculations almost a decade ago. Back in 2012, the duo sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together at a pre-Oscar dinner at Toscanova Italian restaurant in Century City.

According to the New York Post, witnesses revealed that after the meal, Tebow walked Swift out. At the time, Tebow was 24, and Swift was 22. They were not just in the prime of their youth but also had the "All-American" image that could make them the perfect couple.

Their public personas left many to wonder if the All-American guy and the All-American girl were embarking on a romantic journey.

Fast forward to 2018, and the rumors resurfaced. During the Academy of Country Music Awards that year hosts Reba McEntire and Blake Shelton playfully bantered about the alleged date. McEntire asked Shelton,

“How about the rumor that Tim Tebow went on a date with Taylor Swift”.

Swift who won the ACM Awards winner (obviously), responded with a shrug and her signature bewildered look. The fans were literally left gasping about the nature of their relationship.

Despite the ambiguity, Celebuzz claimed that a source spotted Taylor and the Philadelphia Eagles star spending nearly an hour together on a recent dinner date in Los Angeles.

How much truth there is to all these dating rumors of Taylor Swift and Tim Tebow is still unknown.

Taylor Swift's dating history

Taylor Swift's love life has been always under the public microscope. There’s a faction of fans who criticize her for turning past relationships into chart-topping hits, others appreciate the raw emotion she brings to her music.

Her journey in the dating world began in July 2008 with Joe Jonas and continued with brief romances like Lucas Till in March 2009 and Taylor Lautner in the fall of the same year.

Swift then navigated through high-profile relationships with John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Connor Kennedy before crossing paths with Harry Styles in November 2012. Following a three-year hiatus from dating, Taylor became romantically linked with Calvin Harris in 2015.

Tom Hiddleston also had the privilege to date America’s biggest pop sensation for a brief amount of time in 2016. After that, Swift entered a 6-year relationship with Joe Alwyn from May 2017 to April 2023.

The relationship with Joe ran its course in 2023. Her recent romantic endeavors allegedly include a fling with Matty Healy from May to June 2023. At present, Taylor Swift has been romantically linked with Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce since September 2023.