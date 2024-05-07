Did Travis Hunter switch positions? Exploring Colorado Stars' 2-way skills

Travis Hunter has proven to be one of the most valuable college football players, both on and off the field. With one of the highest NIL valuations among college football players, Hunter’s talent is no doubt paving the way for his personal brand.

One of his peculiar values as a player is his positional versatility. But has he at any time switched playing positions?

Did Travis Hunter switch positions?

Travis Hunter didn't switch positions. Hunter is a two-way star for the Colorado Buffaloes.

What it means is that he plays in two positions; as a cornerback on defense, and as a wide receiver on offense. This positional versatility has always been part of Hunter's game as a football player, right from his high school playing days.

He played high school football for Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. There, he showed early signs of his flexibility, playing both cornerback and wide receiver for the team and excelling in both positions. His sophomore stats in high school include seven interceptions and 49 receptions for 919 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His performance in both positions continued to improve as he won the MaxPreps Georgia Player of the Year award in his junior season. Hunter’s talent received so much attention and praise that he was ranked top of his class nationally by Rivals and 247Sports. As a five-star prospect, he was on the radar of several top programs, before he committed to Florida State.

He would shock the entire world of college football, though, by flipping his commitment to an FCU and HBCU program. The unprecedented move saw him end up on Deion Sanders’ Jackson State Tigers team. Sanders himself, being a Florida State alumnus, made the episode all the more dramatic.

The bond between Hunter and Sanders became more apparent when the former Jackson State left the Tigers to accept the Colorado coaching job. Hunter followed Sanders through the transfer portal, joining the Buffaloes ahead of his sophomore season. Perhaps Sanders’ unequivocal confidence in Hunter’s versatile skillset is one of the reasons they’ve been inseparable.

Following the Buffs’ spring game in April, Sanders said:

“Travis will excel wherever you put him.” He added that the 20-year-old “just loves the darn game of football.”

Hunter’s love for the game is not up for debate. And as he’s getting set to take an impactful role in Colorado’s upcoming season, discussions continue to form around his draft stock.

