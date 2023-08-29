Did Tyrann Mathieu go to LSU? Exploring the collegiate career of the Saints star

When talking about players who play the safety position in the NFL, Tyrann Mathieu's name comes up quite often. The star has been impressing fans with his stellar performances in the league for almost 11 seasons now and is remembered for his contributions during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LV championship win back in 2020.

Tyrann Mathieu has been an incredible athlete since his high school days. He not only played for his school's football team but also made a name for himself in several track and field events, most notably in the long jump event. From school to the time he was eligible for college, Mathieu was seen as a four-star prospect as per Rivals.com. He made the decision later to commit to LSU to continue pursuing his football career in the world of college football.

The safety put up an incredible record in LSU right from his debut for the Tigers. Mathieu was a true freshman in 2010, getting time on the gridiron in almost all their games of that season. In addition to this, he was also named the starter against Lousiana-Monroe. His debut for LSU saw him rack up 57 total tackles, five forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

Mathieu's best game in his true freshman season was seen when the LSU Tigers faced the Texas A&M Aggies in the Cotton Bowl. In that game alone, the safety earned the title for the Defensive Most Oustanding Player of the Game, recording seven tackles, two forced fumbles, and one interception. Mathieu's contribution aided LSU in defeating Texas A&M 41-24.

In the year 2011, Tyrann Mathieu became a sophomore for the LSU Tigers. In his second year on the team, he got the chance to start in 13 games for the Tigers. Under coach Les Mile's guidance, Mathieu was a key player who went on to be a part of the team that won the 2011 SEC Championship by dismantling the Georgia Bulldogs 42-10.

The safety did wonders during his SEC championship game against Georgia. His incredible performance made him the undeniable MVP of the SEC championship. In 2011, Mathieu recorded 76 total tackles, six forced fumbles, and two interceptions. Apart from being named a Heisman finalist for his incredible sophomore year, Mathieu also earned the title of 'The Honey Badger' for his incredible resilience and abilities to counter tough opponents in college football.

Tyrann Mathieu's suspension from the LSU Tigers in 2012

Mathieu did make a lot of noise during his stint with the LSU. Coach Miles saw him as a crucial member of the roster who was destined for great things with LSU. But unfortunately, the safety's time with the Tigers was cut short. As the team was gearing up for its 2012 campaign, Mathieu was cut from the team for continuously violating the program's substance abuse policy, according to reports.

Following the suspension of Mathieu, coach Miles came forward to speak about the unfortunate incident in a press conference. He talked about how the decision to release the safety player was a mix of both the team's and LSU's rules and regulations.

"We extended ourselves personally and professionally to him. He has really improved and has a chance to take some steps as a person. I complied and agreed that it was right. We'll miss the guy. The football team's got to go on. We'll have to fill the void", Miles said.

It was clear that Mathieu was suffering from addiction. So after the suspension, he decided to enroll himself at a drug rehabilitation facility in Houston, Texas. Former NBA star John Lucas, whose career was also tainted with substance abuse, met Tyrann in the facility and became a crucial part of his road to recovery.

Today, Mathieu is still playing in the NFL and seems to have put his history of addiction behind him. Last year, he signed a three-year $33 million deal with the New Orleans Saints and is as of now gearing up to play his second season for the team on the gridiron.