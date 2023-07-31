Between the high-octane action of College Football, every fan has their eyes on just one thing: the glamorous college football cheerleading squads.

CFB Cheerleaders are among the highest-earning athletes in all college sports. Except, the caveat is that the NCAA does not recognize them as athletes. Cheerleading is not officially recognized as a sport under the Title IX Guidelines of the NCAA, which is why cheerleading athletes do not get paid.

But because of this loophole, college football cheerleading squads don't actually fall under the rules and guidelines which apply to collegiate athletes. Even before the new NIL rules in the NCAA existed, college cheerleaders could take on brand endorsements and promote themselves through social media platforms.

The salary range of these cheerleaders varies for everyone, depending on their endorsements and brand deals. However, it is safe to assume that they earn a lot more than being a regular athlete under NCAA rules.

It is also worth noting that college football cheerleaders are generally not provided full-ride scholarships. There are only 12 universities in the country that offer full-ride scholarships, while others offer partial scholarships. This includes names like the LSU Tigers, the University of Florida, and the University of Kentucky, among others.

What are the top College Football cheerleading squads?

The top college football cheerleading squads also happen to belong to some of the top colleges in the FBS. In January 2023, the College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships were held in Orlando, organized by the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) and Universal Dance Association (UDA).

Based on the winners of the Cheer events and some of the top CFB cheerleading units, here are some of the top college football cheerleading squads:

Honorable Mention: Auburn

The Auburn Tigers have consistently had one of the best cheerleading squads in the country. While the Lindsay Shiver saga might spill a bad name onto the Tigers, their cheerleading squad remains among the country's best.

#5: LSU

The LSU Tigers not only have some of the best-looking cheerleading squads, but their Cheer team even secured a top-4 finish at the Cheerleading National Championship. Safe to say, the Tigers cheerleading squad walks into the top-5 easily.

#4: Alabama

Alabama certainly has one of the most formidable dance squads in the country. UOA is consistently ranked amongst the best colleges for cheerleading programs. With an all-girls and a co-ed program, they are top contenders at the UCA Nationals every January.

#3: University of Kentucky

UOK has consistently landed itself at the top of the NCAA National Cheerleading Champions. Time and time again, UOK has proven itself to be amongst the best cheerleading squads in the nation, and that certainly lands them a spot in the top 3.

#2: FSU

The Seminoles earned top honors at the UCA Nationals alongside and paired with their charismatic cheerleading squad, they find themselves right behind pole position for the top-ranked cheer squad in the CFB.

#1: USF

The Bulls cheerleading squad is certainly not to be taken lightly. They have a brilliant mix of looks and athletic talent, and the Bulls also secured a back-to-back podium finish at the UCA Nationals. With consistently great performances, the Bulls march up to the top spot in our College Football cheerleading squad rankings.