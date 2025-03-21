"Do you got on earrings? Take 'em out": When Shedeur Sanders hilariously mimicked Coach Prime on his first CU visit

Deion Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, has lifted Colorado's football programs to new heights. The Buffaloes, who were once on top of the sport under coach Bill McCartney, fell onto hard times before Sanders arrived. They'd gone 1-11 before they hired him to turn it around.

Coach Prime brought his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, with him from his previous stop, Jackson State. Same with eventual Heisman Trophy-winning two-way player Travis Hunter. In a video posted to Shedeur's YouTube in December 2022, viewers get to see what it was like during the quarterback's first visit to Boulder.

In a meeting room, Shedeur mimicked his father giving a speech to his new team.

"Do you got on earrings? Take 'em out," Shedeur said. "Discipline. ... Hats? Take 'em off. You not in same attire? Get out." (3:42)

How Coach Prime ran his team worked wonders. Colorado improved in each of his first two seasons in charge, and Shedeur and Hunter are both top prospects in next month's 2025 NFL draft. With them moving on, the elder Sanders has imported more talent, especially at quarterback with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and highly-touted freshman Julian Lewis.

Is Coach Prime going to stay with Colorado?

Deion Sanders has done his part in bringing the Buffaloes back to the national consciousness. Having proven his worth at the FBS level, the coach might look elsewhere if Colorado doesn't compensate him how he feels he deserves.

"Coach Prime was asked about a potential contract extension. 'Maybe, I don't know. I ain't worried about me, let's take care of everyone else first,'" Colorado football reporter Jake Schwanitz wrote on Monday on X.

Sanders was linked to the Dallas Cowboys HC role earlier this season. For now, he remains with the Buffaloes, but it isn't certain how long that might last. Sanders has repeatedly said he would only coach at the next level if his sons are on his roster.

The Athletic's Christopher Kamrani addressed the topic last month:

"Colorado and Sanders are in the thick of negotiations on a contract extension, according to a school source who has been briefed on the discussions. The source, who hasn't been authorized to speak publicly about the negotiations, said Colorado and Sanders have exchanged proposals and counter proposals recently."

Sanders earned at least $600,000 in incentives last season as his team reached the Alamo Bowl. Still, he's behind Kansas' Lance Leipold, Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy, and Utah's Kyle Whittingham in terms of salary for Big 12 coaches.

With what he's provided for Colorado, Sanders arguably deserves to be the highest-paid coach in the conference. Whether the Buffaloes agree or can make that happen remains to be seen.

