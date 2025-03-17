Coach Prime breaks silence on his potential contract extension amid uncertainty around his future at Colorado

Deion Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, has rejuvenated Colorado's football program since taking over two seasons ago. The Buffaloes had gone 1-11 the campaign before he showed up, bringing his quarterback son, Shedeur, and two-way game-breaker Travis Hunter along with him.

Those two standout players are moving on to the NFL and are regarded as two of the best prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. Coach Prime, though, is sticking around in Boulder. The question is: For how long?

"Coach Prime was asked about a potential contract extension. 'Maybe, I don't know. I ain't worried about me, let's take care of everyone else first,'" Colorado football reporter Jake Schwanitz wrote on Monday on X.

Earlier this offseason, Coach Prime entertained the idea of possibly coaching in the NFL, having spoken with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the phone. America's Team opted to go with Brian Schottenheimer as talks between Sanders and Jones never really amounted to much.

Coach Prime hasn't fully ruled out taking over for a team in the professional ranks, but has stressed multiple times before that he'd only do so if his sons were on his roster.

Sanders is in the third year of a five-year, $29.5 million contract he signed when he was hired in December 2022.

What will Colorado have to do to keep Coach Prime?

Sanders' impact on Colorado is evident. The Buffaloes are a destination for many talented players in high school or the transfer portal. According to a financial report obtained by The Athletic, Colorado's $31.2 million in revenue in ticket sales for the 2023 season was a school record.

"Colorado and Sanders are in the thick of negotiations on a contract extension, according to a school source who has been briefed on the discussions," Christopher Kamrani wrote for The Athletic last month.

"The source, who hasn't been authorized to speak publicly about the negotiations, said Colorado and Sanders have exchanged proposals and counter proposals recently."

Sanders knows his worth to the school though and has pledged his allegiance to the Buffaloes since flirting with the Cowboys. He'll likely want to be paid accordingly.

"The university would have to at least make him the highest-paid coach in the Big 12," Kamrani said. "Sanders' $5.7 million a year, according to USA Today, is behind Kansas' Lance Leipold ($7.5 million a year), Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy ($6.75 million a year) and Utah's Kyle Whittingham ($6.5 million a year)."

The Buffaloes went 9-4 last season, contending for a berth in the conference title game late in the campaign and landing in the Alamo Bowl. Sanders made at least $600,000 in incentives for the improvement. He'll likely have even more money on the way if Colorado wants to keep him in the fold.

