Does Johnny 'football' Manziel come from oil money? All you need to know 

"Johnny Manziel Oil Money" is a phrase which has followed the 30-year-old former NFL player around. Manziel once held the nation's gaze, given his meteoric rise in football. However, the enigmatic phenomenon soon vanished from the spotlight.

The latest installment of Netflix's riveting 'Untold' series dives deep into the mysteries surrounding the Heisman Trophy winner. In this revelation-packed journey, a pivotal question emerges: Does Johnny Manziel come from a legacy of oil money?

Before his meteoric rise at Texas A&M, Manziel dazzled one and all with his skills by illuminating the high school football circuit in the football-obsessed state of Texas. Tivy High School witnessed his emergence as a dual-threat quarterback. However, the series hints at a more complex tale, trying to untangle the web of Manziel's family background.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

'Untold' Saga: Alleged Tale of "Johnny Manziel Oil Money"

Birmingham Iron v Memphis Express

Does Johnny Manziel comes from "oil money" or not is one of the central themes in the latest Netflix series. A closer look at the familial lineage draws scrutiny toward Manziel's father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. It's a narrative that intertwines with the rich oil history of Texas. However, the truth may not be as extravagant as once believed.

While the Manziel family had connections to the oil industry, it appears that the "Johnny Manziel oil money" theory is not fully accurate. If historical records are to be believed, Paul Manziel, Johnny's father, was the general manager of a Honda dealership. This hardly aligns with the image of idle wealth. The reality is that the extravagant oil narrative was likely a smokescreen, maybe masking a different story. However, it's hard to pinpoint a reason for the notion.

The "Johnny Manziel Oil Money" narrative was likely a strategic diversion, aiming to deflect attention from Manziel's controversial decision to sell autographs during his time at Texas A&M.

Why would Manziel need to peddle autographs if he truly came from so-called 'Oil Money'? This thought-provoking revelation peels back the layers of intrigue, revealing the motivation behind the actions of Johnny Manziel.

Johnny Manziel Net Worth

The question of the total net worth of Johnny Manziel adds another layer to the story. While Celebrity Net Worth estimates his fortune at $6 million, it's challenging to really get a fix on his financial status. However, his flamboyant lifestyle and absence from the NFL scene in recent years increase the complexity.

With a career earnings figure of $7.7 million from the Browns, according to Spotrac, Manziel's financial journey, like his football odyssey, has been a rollercoaster. Despite the twists and turns, the allure of "Football" remains. While his net worth may fluctuate, Manziel's legacy, both on and off the field, ensures that his name endures in the annals of football history.