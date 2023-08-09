Johnny Manziel Net Worth: How much is ex-Browns QB worth in 2023?

Johnny Manziel was one of the highly touted prospects coming out of college. However, his NFL career was far from his achievements at Texas A&M.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner is again at the center of attention after a Netflix documentary about him came out.

As of August 2023, Celebrity Net Worth estimates Manziel’s fortunes at $6 million. He earned most of that amount through his salary while playing for the Cleveland Browns and endorsements.

Manziel lasted only two seasons in the NFL. It’s a disappointing ending after the Browns selected him in the first round of the 2014 draft before Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo.

After his brief NFL stint, he played in the Canadian Football League and the Alliance of American Football.

Johnny Manziel’s career earnings

Spotrac estimates that Johnny Manziel earned $7.7 million from 2014 to 2016. He signed a four-year, $8.24 million rookie scale contract a month after getting drafted.

Since rookie contracts are fully guaranteed, he could have earned the total amount if he remained with the squad until 2017. The Cleveland Browns could have exercised a fifth-year option if necessary.

However, Manziel played only two seasons and was waived during the 2016 offseason. In his rookie year, he earned a $420,000 base salary and a $4,318,980 signing bonus. A year later, he made a $794,936 base salary. His last NFL paycheck was worth $2,173,997.

His earnings from the CFL and the AAF are unknown. Manziel continues to play football with the Zappers of Fan-Controlled Football.

Johnny Manziel’s NFL Legacy

Football experts argued about his potential before he declared for the NFL draft. Some say that his competitiveness will drive him to excel in the pros. Meanwhile, others pointed out his attitude as the cause of his downfall.

The latter turned out to be correct. In his admission, Manziel thought he played better when he partied more. Unfortunately, it didn’t turn out that way. In his first NFL preseason, the wrong end of his attitude came out when he made a dirty hand gesture.

As his rookie season progressed, some personnel within the Browns organization questioned his work ethic. Eventually, he played only five games, finishing with 175 passing yards and two interceptions.

He was allowed to start in 2015 but faltered when given the opportunity. Manziel was relegated as the third-string quarterback and played in ten regular season games. While his numbers improved, it was far from what’s expected from franchise quarterbacks.

Johnny Manziel’s NFL legacy is tainted because of his antics and controversies. But his story can be a cautionary tale for those wanting to follow his script.