“Don't think I'm making however much more than Brock Purdy” - $2,800,000 NIL-valued Arch Manning drops verdict about his real earning

One of the most talked-about freshmen in college football is Texas quarterback Arch Manning. However, he has not been able to see much of the field throughout the season as Quinn Ewers has been a star under center.

Manning spoke during the media availability for the Sugar Bowl and discussed his Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals. It had previously been reported that he is making more than San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

However, Manning shut that conversation down, saying that he is not sure about it himself.

"I'm not involved with my NIL. You would have to ask my dad about that. I have no idea. I don't think I'm making however much more than Brock Purdy. Someone sent me that the other day." h/t Inside Texas

According to Spotrac, Brock Purdy is making $870,000 for the 2023 NFL season. Per On3, Arch Manning has an NIL valuation of $2.8 million, but there are more factors that drive into that number. This does not necessarily mean he earned that much.

Will Arch Manning be the Texas Longhorns QB in 2024?

Arch Manning has a long road ahead of him to be the starting quarterback for the 2024 Texas Longhorns. One major factor will be the decision that current quarterback Quinn Ewers makes regarding his future.

Ewers is eligible for the 2024 NFL draft, but still has not made an official announcement, despite reports of him leaning towards staying in college for another season.

Manning has not seen the field much throughout the season as he has gone 2-of-5 for 30 yards in his first season with the Longhorns. When Ewers went down with a shoulder injury, Maalik Murphy was given the starting job, while Manning was the backup.

With Murphy transferring to the Duke Blue Devils, Manning should have the ability to take the starting job as the program heads to the SEC.

Can Texas win the 2023-24 National Championship?

The Texas Longhorns are third in the College Football Playoffs and are gearing up to take on the second-ranked Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl. The Longhorns are favored in this matchup by four points, and a win would bring them to the national championship game to take on the winner of Alabama/Michigan.

Texas has the advantage in this semifinal game, but could get outmanned in either a rematch against Alabama or in a game against Michigan. Anything can happen though, so it will be interesting to follow along.

