"Draft Johnny Manziel!" - Browns' owner Haslam recalls how he was inspired by homeless man to draft Manziel

Johnny Manziel had a meteoric rise in college football, but the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner failed to make it at the professional level. Almost a decade back, the Cleveland Browns drafted former Texas A&M quarterback Manziel, and owner Jimmy Haslam reportedly had a say in the move.

During Round 1 of the 2014 NFL draft, the Browns, led by general manager Ray Farmer, made notable moves by selecting cornerback Justin Gilbert as the eighth overall pick and quarterback Johnny Manziel as the 22nd overall pick.

Cleveland desperately needed a QB overhaul, and choosing "Johnny Football" as a potential savior seemed to be a win-win at the time.

Team owner Jimmy Haslam recounted an incident to ESPN's Sal Paolantonio back in 2014, explaining why Manziel was inducted in the first place. He vividly remembered the night on the streets of Cleveland, about a night out for dinner.

A homeless individual recognized Haslam on the streets of Cleveland and walked up to him to advocate for Johnny Manziel, saying:

"Draft Manziel!"

Haslam mentioned in the conversation with Paolantonio that it reminded him of the intense passion the Browns fans possess for the team.

However, in a completely different context, GM Ray Farmer revealed that Jimmy Haslam did not make the call on Manziel being drafted by the Cleveland Browns.

Clarifying his stand, Farmer said:

"Jimmy Haslam did not make the call [on Manziel]. He didn't try to influence the decision, he didn't try to push it in a different direction. He did none of those things."

Johnny Manziel and a journey of rise and fall

Johnny Manziel displayed immense promise during his college years at Texas A&M, where he amassed impressive statistics, throwing for 7,820 yards and 63 touchdowns in just two seasons.

His standout performance earned him the Heisman Trophy as a freshman in 2012, the first student-athlete to do so. This success generated high expectations for his NFL career. Given the tricky QB situation in Cleveland, Jimmy Haslam anticipated success after drafting Manziel.

However, despite his college achievements, Manziel's transition to the NFL with the Cleveland Browns did not deliver the anticipated results. As a starter, he managed a record of 2-6 and threw for 1,675 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Manziel's inability to replicate his college success and off-field issues, such as allegations of domestic violence, prevented him from performing as the Browns finally cut ties with him barely a year later.

"Johnny Football" was never seen in the NFL after that.