Following his son's commitment to his alma mater, fans wonder about Dre Kirkpatrick's net worth. The former Alabama cornerback played in the NFL for 10 seasons. During that time, he featured for three different NFL sides before becoming a free agent in 2021.

Kirkpatrick was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft. After leaving the Bengals in 2019, he played for the Arizona Cardinals and later the San Francisco 49ers.

Dre Kirkpatrick's net worth as of 2023 is valued at $20 million by multiple sources including Celebrity Net Worth. This is hardly surprising considering the veteran cornerback plied his trade in the NFL for 10 good seasons.

Dre Kirkpatrick's contract details and career earnings

When the Bengals drafted Kirkpatrick in 2012, he was signed on a rookie contract worth $8.62 million with $7.84 million guaranteed. The contract had a four-year term and included a $4.71 million signing bonus. In 2015, the club exercised a fifth-year option on the contract, earning him $7.5 million as salary in 2016.

Again in 2017, he was offered a contract extension by the Bengals. The extension had a term of five years with a value of $52.5 million with $12 million guaranteed. He also received a signing bonus of $7 million.

However, Kirkpatrick was released by the club after the 2019 NFL season. His next destination was Arizona. He was signed by the Arizona Cardinals on a single-year contract worth $1.05 million. This contract was not renewed, and he parted ways with the Cardinals.

He signed next for the San Francisco 49ers on a deal worth $1.075 million. He was however released just a few months into the contract and has remained a free agent since.

Dre Kirkpatrick's endorsements

Kirkpatrick played college football when it was forbidden for college football players to earn from their NIL. In the NFL, however, he had his fair share of endorsement deals. In 2012, he penned a deal with Upper Deck to be a part of their Exquisite Endorsements trading card series.

He signed another deal with Under Armour in 2015 to wear their apparel and footwear. Other endorsements he signed include a deal with Bose to rock their headphones and speakers and a 2020 deal as SeatGeek's brand ambassador.

Although he's not officially called it a day on his playing career, Kirkpatrick's next stint in football may be as a coach.