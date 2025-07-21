"Drew Allar is overrated," "Michigan too high" - CFB fans revolt after Big Ten preseason media poll ahead of 2025 season

The Big Ten is one of the most competitive conferences in college football. The last two national championship winners are Big Ten sides, and a host of dark horse contenders are entering the 2025 campaign.So, with the new season around the corner, @clevelanddotcom released a Big Ten preseason media poll. College football fans had quite the reaction to the list on X (formerly known as Twitter).A fan said, &quot;Allar is overrated.&quot;Another stated, &quot;Michigan too high. This will be a 7-5 year. OU gonna blow them out W2.&quot;One added, &quot;Indiana at 6 is absurd. They’ve revert back to sucking.&quot;However, some fans remained more positive and continued to root for their favorite teams.One said, &quot;Seems pretty accurate to me. Iowa’s schedule is pretty tough as they don’t play any of the bottom 4 and do play 2 of the top 3.&quot;Another added, &quot;People still don’t realize how good this Penn St team is going to be. Should have more 1st place votes.&quot;One stated, &quot;Time for Penn State to be the top dog.&quot;The Drew Allar-led Penn State Nittany Lions came out tops in the poll after getting an impressive 11 first-place votes. Defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes had 10 first-place votes and were ranked second, while the Oregon Ducks rounded out the top three after earning two first-place votes.At the other end of the spectrum were the Maryland Terrapins, Northwestern Wildcats, and Purdue Boilermakers. These teams ranked 16th, 17th and 18th respectively.Big Ten stars among favorites for 2025 Heisman TrophyThe Big Ten had numerous representatives in last year's expanded College Football Playoff. So, it's unsurprising that the bookmakers have numerous Big Ten stars among the favorites for the 2025 Heisman Trophy.According to BET MGM, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith (+1000), Penn State's Drew Allar (+1400), Oregon's Dante Moore (+1800) and Ohio State's Julian Sayin (+1800) are among the 10 likeliest players to win the award. It's important to note that all of the players mentioned above are quarterbacks aside from Ohio State's sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.The Big Ten is stacked with elite quarterbacks looking to lead their teams to national glory. It's a great time to be a Big Ten fan as the conference aims to have a third straight national champion in the upcoming campaign.