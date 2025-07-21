  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Drew Allar is overrated," "Michigan too high" - CFB fans revolt after Big Ten preseason media poll ahead of 2025 season

"Drew Allar is overrated," "Michigan too high" - CFB fans revolt after Big Ten preseason media poll ahead of 2025 season

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Jul 21, 2025 13:58 GMT
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State - Source: Getty
"Drew Allar is overrated," "Michigan too high" - CFB fans revolt after Big Ten preseason media poll ahead of 2025 season

The Big Ten is one of the most competitive conferences in college football. The last two national championship winners are Big Ten sides, and a host of dark horse contenders are entering the 2025 campaign.

Ad

So, with the new season around the corner, @clevelanddotcom released a Big Ten preseason media poll. College football fans had quite the reaction to the list on X (formerly known as Twitter).

A fan said, "Allar is overrated."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Another stated, "Michigan too high. This will be a 7-5 year. OU gonna blow them out W2."
Ad
One added, "Indiana at 6 is absurd. They’ve revert back to sucking."

However, some fans remained more positive and continued to root for their favorite teams.

One said, "Seems pretty accurate to me. Iowa’s schedule is pretty tough as they don’t play any of the bottom 4 and do play 2 of the top 3."
Another added, "People still don’t realize how good this Penn St team is going to be. Should have more 1st place votes."
Ad
One stated, "Time for Penn State to be the top dog."

The Drew Allar-led Penn State Nittany Lions came out tops in the poll after getting an impressive 11 first-place votes. Defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes had 10 first-place votes and were ranked second, while the Oregon Ducks rounded out the top three after earning two first-place votes.

At the other end of the spectrum were the Maryland Terrapins, Northwestern Wildcats, and Purdue Boilermakers. These teams ranked 16th, 17th and 18th respectively.

Ad

Big Ten stars among favorites for 2025 Heisman Trophy

The Big Ten had numerous representatives in last year's expanded College Football Playoff. So, it's unsurprising that the bookmakers have numerous Big Ten stars among the favorites for the 2025 Heisman Trophy.

According to BET MGM, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith (+1000), Penn State's Drew Allar (+1400), Oregon's Dante Moore (+1800) and Ohio State's Julian Sayin (+1800) are among the 10 likeliest players to win the award. It's important to note that all of the players mentioned above are quarterbacks aside from Ohio State's sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

The Big Ten is stacked with elite quarterbacks looking to lead their teams to national glory. It's a great time to be a Big Ten fan as the conference aims to have a third straight national champion in the upcoming campaign.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Penn State Nittany Lions Fan? Check out the latest Nittany Lions depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications