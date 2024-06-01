EA Sports College Football 25: List of new teams in CFB game ft. JMU

Anticipation is high for the upcoming release of EA Sports College Football 25 as the July 19 release date quickly approaches. This will be the first iteration of the game from EA Sports in 11 years and will feature all 134 teams in the FBS.

This year's game will include nine new FBS teams that were absent from the previous title due to their FCS affiliation at the time. Here is a look at the nine new programs that will be included in EA Sports College Football 25.

Also Read: EA Sports College Football 25: Latest features expected in the upcoming game including new passing system

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New teams in EA Sports College Football 25

Appalachian State Mountaineers

Trending

NCAA Football: Appalachian State at North Carolina

The Appalachian State Mountaineers will appear in EA Sports College Football as members of the Sun Belt Conference since the 2014 season. The Mountaineers are coached by Shawn Clark and finished with a 9-5 record last season, defeating Miami (OH) in the Cure Bowl 13-9.

Appalachian State also featured the 26th-highest-scoring offense last season, averaging 33.2 points per game.

Charlotte 49ers

NCAA Football: Charlotte at Maryland

Charlotte joins EA Sports College Football 25 after completing their first season in the American Athletic Conference last season following their move from the CUSA. The 49ers finished 3-9 for the second consecutive season in 2023 under first-year head coach Biff Poggi. They will have former Florida quarterback Max Brown join the program this season through the transfer portal.

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

NCAA Football: Hawai'i Bowl-Coastal Carolina at San Jose State

Coastal Carolina will be included in EA Sports College Football 25 after moving to the Sun Belt Conference for the 2017 season. The Chanticleers have finished with a winning record the past four consecutive seasons and won the Hawaii Bowl last season under first-year head coach Tim Beck.

Georgia Southern Eagles

Georgia Southern RB #25 Jalen White

Georgia Southern joined the Sun Belt Conference for the 2014 season and has since appeared in six bowl games. Indiana transfer Dexter Williams II will join the team at quarterback this season ahead of its appearance in EA Sports College Football 25.

Jacksonville State Gamecocks

NCAA Football: New Orleans Bowl-Jacksonville State at Louisiana

Jacksonville State impressed in its first season as a member of the CUSA last season, going 9-4 and defeating Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl. The Gamecocks have a promising start to their history as an FBS program and are set to appear in EA Sports College Football 25.

James Madison Dukes

NCAA Football: Armed Forces Bowl-James Madison at Air Force

James Madison joined the FBS in 2022 after moving to the Sun Belt Conference. The program had a record season in 2023, going 11-2 and ranking as high as 18 in the AP Poll. The Dukes ultimately fell to Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl 31-21 but will appear in this year's game following a record season for the program.

Kennesaw State Owls

NCAA Football: Kennesaw State at Cincinnati

Being included in this year's game will be a massive accomplishment for Kennesaw State as the program moves to the FBS for the first time in 2024. 10-year head coach Brian Bohannon will lead the Owls into their first season as members of the CUSA.

Liberty Flames

NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Liberty at Oregon

Liberty joined the CUSA last season and was the conference champion, going unbeaten in the regular season. Its only loss last season was a 45-6 defeat at the hands of Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.

Kaidon Salter proved himself as one of the most electric quarterbacks in the country. He threw for 2,876 yards and 32 touchdowns while finishing with over 1,000 yards on the ground.

Sam Houston Bearkats

NCAA Football: Sam Houston State at Houston

Sam Houston is another program that joined the CUSA last season. Unfortunately, it didn't have much success in its first year as an FBS team, finishing the season with a 3-9 record.

Sam Houston could be the perfect program for fans of Dynasty Mode in the EA Sports College Football 25 who are looking to rebuild a smaller program and turn it into a national powerhouse.

Will you use any of these new programs in EA Sports College Football 25? Let us know in the comment section.

Also Read: "Better than Madden" "Looks challenging and intriguing": Fans react to EA Sports College Football 25 new kicking meter