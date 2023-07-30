"Easy times make soft people" Nick Saban's inspirational message for "Hard" starts a new debate on Twitter

Once again, Nick Saban has laid bare the parallel between football and real life. In an inspirational message reminiscent of a locker room half-time speech, Saban touched on the importance of not shying away from hard times. It is the hard times that make tough people. And the “easy times make soft people,” said the legendary coach.

As moving as the speech was, not everyone seems to be in agreement. Tweeps reacted to the video of the speech tweeted by @Coach_Cam_Jones. The reactions were broadly along two lines.

Coach Cam Jones @Coach_Cam_Jones



"You gotta embrace HARD. HARD times make TOUGH people. Easy times make soft people."

Nick Saban on developing mental toughness:"You gotta embrace HARD. HARD times make TOUGH people. Easy times make soft people."

Shane Sparks @ShaneSparksBTN @Coach_Cam_Jones @T_Ram133 I also think this quote is

DIVΞЯGΞИCΞ @SiMUTATiON @Coach_Cam_Jones why do i just never like this dude no matter what 🤷🏻‍♂️

Ant @CheckAnfro @Coach_Cam_Jones Honestly, the number 1 way people in life become rich is to be born rich….



And that just sounds so much better, honestly.

Ken Simmons @KenSimm51368472 @CheckAnfro @Coach_Cam_Jones Likely true…but the #2 reason people become successful, not necessarily rich, is being mentally and at times physically tough. Unfortunately being soft is pandemic.

Brandon Casburn @blcasburn @Coach_Cam_Jones Hard times? That man hasn’t experienced hard times in over a decade.

Luke @LukePerez17 Yeah man was that your mentality when you bailed on Miami? twitter.com/Coach_Cam_Jone…

Saban's words resonated with some people. On the other hand, there were those who didn't seem impressed and outright disagreed with him.

For instance, there are those like @ShaneSparksBTN who thought the quote deserved a hundred percent mark. @CoachLaws00 acknowledged Saban's postulation as facts. The second set of reactions was best captured by @CheckAnfro who said, “Honestly, the number 1 way in life people become rich is to be born rich.”

They were promptly answered by a @KenSimm51368472 who pointed out that being rich does not necessarily mean being successful. Apart from these two polarizing groups, there were others who made light of the situation and didn't think Saban was qualified to talk about hardship.

@blcasburn believed Saban hadn't experienced a hard time in 10 years. He said, “Hard times? That man hasn’t experienced hard times in over a decade.”

A similar question was asked by @stevehwilson who tweeted “When has Alabama football had 'hard times'?”

Another set of tweeps really did not have any valid objection to what Saban said. They just had beef with him for reasons they couldn't explain. Take @SiMUTATiON for instance.

He had to ask himself, “Why do I never like this tweet no matter what?"

Nick Saban knows about hard times

If anyone knows about hard times and emerging from them stronger, it is Nick Saban. Contrary to what many today believe, Saban didn't hit it off instantly at Alabama.

In fact, he didn't win his first SEC championship or national championship until 2009. But that's even at Alabama. Saban took the Alabama job after a disappointing stint with the Miami Dolphins.

But as he said, knowing how to deal with hard times is as important in sports as it is in real life. Winning teams go through rough patches before emerging as the champions that fans fall in love with. Nick Saban knows.