Eli Cox NFL draft projections: Exploring top 3 landing spots for Kentucky OL

Eli Cox is set to enter the 2025 NFL Draft following his senior season with the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky finished the 2024 season with a 4-8 record, the second-worst in the Southeastern Conference.

The offensive lineman started all 12 games for the Wildcats last season, allowing just one sack. He was named to the All-SEC Third Team.

Kentucky finished with 3,965 yards on the season, averaging 330.4 yards per game. The team's best performance came in a 48-6 victory over Murray State on Nov. 16. Cox helped the offense rack up 582 total yards. He also played a key role in protecting running back Jamarion Wilcox, who recorded 13 carries for 123 yards and one touchdown.

On Nov. 30, Cox played his last game for the Wildcats in a 41-14 loss to Louisville. Kentucky managed 328 total yards but struggled against the Cardinals’ defense.

Several NFL teams will look to bolster their offensive line ahead of the 2025 season. Here are three potential landing spots for Eli Cox in the upcoming draft.

Eli Cox NFL draft: Top 3 landing spots

#1. New York Giants

The New York Giants are among the teams likely to target an offensive lineman in the draft. The franchise dealt with several issues last season, including releasing quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Giants finished 3-14, the worst record in the NFC. They ranked 30th in the NFL in both total yards (5,011) and yards per game per game (294.8).

The Giants are expected to use their third pick in the first round to select a new quarterback. However, they could also look to add an offensive lineman like Cox in later rounds to protect their new signal-caller.

#2. Chicago Bears

Another team that might be interested in drafting Cox is the Chicago Bears. The team finished the season with a 5-12 record and ranked 13th in the NFC standings.

On Jan. 5, the Bears won their final game of the season, a 24-22 victory over the Green Bay Packers. The Bears had the league’s lowest total yards (4,839) and yards per game (284.6).

The upcoming draft presents an opportunity for the team to strengthen their offensive line and improve their ability to make plays with quarterback Caleb Williams. Better protection for Williams could boost their chances of competing in the NFC.

#3. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders will enter a new era in 2025 with head coach Pete Carroll, who will attempt to make the team a playoff contender in the AFC, as they were in previous years. Last season, the franchise finished with a 4-13 record, the third-worst in the conference.

The Raiders hold the sixth pick in the draft, with many expecting them to select a quarterback in the first round. They could also look to draft Cox, a 2024 Third Team All-SEC player, in the later rounds to bolster their offensive line.

