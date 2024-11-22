"I can’t believe he got that money": NFL fans in shock as $160,000,000 Daniel Jones gets released

The NFL landscape shook on Friday when the New York Giants abruptly released quarterback Daniel Jones. Social media erupted with raw, unfiltered reactions that captured the drama of his unexpected exit.

Jones' journey with the Giants ended six years after being drafted as the No. 6 overall pick in 2019. His emotional pre-release statement on Thursday hinted at the impending departure. He candidly acknowledged his struggles and expressed deep respect for the organization.

Giants owner John Mara revealed Daniel Jones personally requested his release during a morning meeting. The move strategically avoided a potential $23 million injury guarantee for the 2025 season. Jones had been benched earlier in the week, replaced by Tommy DeVito.

Fans took to Twitter to discuss the news:

"I can't believe he got that money to begin with."

Others followed suit:

"End of an error, I mean era," mocked one fan.

"Oh my god," wrote another.

"Good lord this moved quickly," posted another fan.

The stark numbers tell the story. In his last 16 games, Jones completed just 64.7% of passes for 2,979 yards. His performance included 10 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. A 76.6 passer rating and 17 games missed due to injuries arguably made his position untenable.

Even in his best season (2022), Daniel Jones's performance was not overly impressive, but that performance somehow secured him a staggering four-year, $160 million contract.

Daniel Jones' emotional farewell

NFL: Munich Game-New York Giants at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

Daniel Jones' emotional goodbye message was raw. He told reporters:

"The opportunity to play for the New York Giants was truly a dream come true. I did not play well enough consistently enough to help the team get results."

The Giants added quarterback Tim Boyle this week, effectively pushing Jones to fourth on the depth chart. Behind DeVito, Drew Lock, and Boyle, his path forward became increasingly uncertain.

With Jones now subject to waivers, the NFL community watches intently. His next destination remains an open question, with fans and analysts speculating about the potential resurrection of his career.

A testament to his professionalism: Even in release, Jones maintained respect for the organization that drafted him:

"I've got deep respect and appreciation for your passion and love for the Giants."

It will be interesting to see what the future brings for Daniel Jones.

