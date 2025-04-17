Ex-Super Bowl champ rips Colorado's Pat Shurmur for drawing comparisons between Shedeur Sanders and Daniel Jones

Shedeur Sanders is among the most talked-about players in this year's draft class. Soon after the debate around his jersey retirement announcement, fans and analysts were unhappy with Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's comments, saying that the Buffaloes quarterback has similarities with Daniel Jones.
Colts fans have expressed their concerns with Jones' $160 million contract, especially after he struggled with injuries and was relegated to the scout team in practice.
In an interview with the New York Post on Tuesday, Shurmur said that he sees similarities between Sanders and Jones as prospects.
This statement infuriated former Super Bowl champion James Jones, who expressed his thoughts on "The Facility" on Thursday.
"This is disrespect, and it is, and the main reason is, number one, we don't know what right now," Jones said. "What we do know is Daniel Jones is a bust in the National Football (League). That's what we do know. Daniel Jones, as a first-round pick right now is like when I say bust in the National Football League. That is the truth and the facts about it.
If you tell anybody when you draft this dude, you're getting Daniel Jones, you know what, they're not going to draft that because they know what Daniel Jones is right now. And this right here is disrespectful. That is letting the world know this dude is not really like that, whether we like it or not, because we know Daniel Jones is not like that."
Shedeur Sanders opens up about the need to protect the family name
The Sanders family has always seen the spotlight both positively and negatively. While both Shedeur Sanders and Deion Sanders receive massive support from many fans and analysts, they also face scrutiny over small things from critics.
Shedeur recently talked about the need to protect the family name amid all the debate around his attitude and draft stock.
"I come here strictly with a purpose, and that's to win," Shedeur said on Tuesday, via the '2Legendary' podcast. "Because I got a lot of, of course, pressure on me and pressure on the franchise, you know, whoever makes that chance and drafts me. So, I gotta make sure I prove myself and those others right, and keep the family name in the most utmost respect."
The 2025 NFL draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from April 24-26.
