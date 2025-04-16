"Dumb" "You're kidding": CFB fans react as Super Bowl champ makes a case for Shedeur Sanders and the Giants

The debate over whether Shedeur Sanders will be a top-5 pick is getting louder by the day. While some analysts believe he might go to the New York Giants at No. 3, others believe he will slide to No. 9 and go to the New Orleans Saints.
During a discussion on the NFL Network, former Super Bowl champ Will Blackmon said that, according to him, there is no doubt that the Giants will pick the Colorado QB at No. 3. He further added that he doesn't believe the Browns will pick him as they would want to continue building the roster outside.
Blackmon emphasized that the Giants must pick Shedeur, as Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are on a one-year rental program, while saying that the owner, John Mara, would also want to secure a quarterback this year.
"Youre kidding, right? Maybe the 3rd pick in the second round. However, you can be sure Deion is going to make some calls to teams for "a favor" and make sure Shedeur gets drafted in the first round. Regardless of where he goes he will be a bust," one fan said.
"You say they have to get this QB situation right but then suggest they should draft Shedeur at 3. Those statements contradict each other," another fan said.
"I been saying the narratives & agendas being pushed through the media. He’s gonna slide when it’s the Browns picking #2 but the Giants should take him at #3," one fan said.
The Giants signed Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8M contract in March 2025, making fans wonder if Shedeur will get the opportunity to start at all if he goes to the franchise at No. 3.
"Dumb. Russ will start. Jameis will backup. Shedeur would sit to learn. And if the Giants struggle Daboll and Schoen are gone. And now Shedeur is on a team with a coach and a gm that didn't draft him. He needs to go to a team with stability. Not a staff on the hot seat," one fan said.
"Clueless," another fan said.
"Yes absolutely....simple mathematics," one fan said.
Shedeur Sanders makes thoughts clear on whether the Browns should draft him or Travis Hunter
The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and many fans are curious to see whether they will aim to fix their quarterback situation or pick Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, who is considered the best player in this class.
In a conversation posted on X by Overtime on Tuesday, Shedeur Sanders was asked:
"Who should it be between Hunter and him for the Browns?"
Shedeur Sanders shared that he and Hunter visited the Browns together and even went to a steakhouse; answering the question, he said that it should be either of them as they're most qualified to go to that organization.
The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place from 24-26th April in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
