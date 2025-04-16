"Dumb" "You're kidding": CFB fans react as Super Bowl champ makes a case for Shedeur Sanders and the Giants

The debate over whether Shedeur Sanders will be a top-5 pick is getting louder by the day. While some analysts believe he might go to the New York Giants at No. 3, others believe he will slide to No. 9 and go to the New Orleans Saints.

Ad

During a discussion on the NFL Network, former Super Bowl champ Will Blackmon said that, according to him, there is no doubt that the Giants will pick the Colorado QB at No. 3. He further added that he doesn't believe the Browns will pick him as they would want to continue building the roster outside.

Blackmon emphasized that the Giants must pick Shedeur, as Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are on a one-year rental program, while saying that the owner, John Mara, would also want to secure a quarterback this year.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Youre kidding, right? Maybe the 3rd pick in the second round. However, you can be sure Deion is going to make some calls to teams for "a favor" and make sure Shedeur gets drafted in the first round. Regardless of where he goes he will be a bust," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"You say they have to get this QB situation right but then suggest they should draft Shedeur at 3. Those statements contradict each other," another fan said.

"I been saying the narratives & agendas being pushed through the media. He’s gonna slide when it’s the Browns picking #2 but the Giants should take him at #3," one fan said.

Ad

The Giants signed Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8M contract in March 2025, making fans wonder if Shedeur will get the opportunity to start at all if he goes to the franchise at No. 3.

"Dumb. Russ will start. Jameis will backup. Shedeur would sit to learn. And if the Giants struggle Daboll and Schoen are gone. And now Shedeur is on a team with a coach and a gm that didn't draft him. He needs to go to a team with stability. Not a staff on the hot seat," one fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Clueless," another fan said.

Shedeur Sanders makes thoughts clear on whether the Browns should draft him or Travis Hunter

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and many fans are curious to see whether they will aim to fix their quarterback situation or pick Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, who is considered the best player in this class.

Ad

In a conversation posted on X by Overtime on Tuesday, Shedeur Sanders was asked:

"Who should it be between Hunter and him for the Browns?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shedeur Sanders shared that he and Hunter visited the Browns together and even went to a steakhouse; answering the question, he said that it should be either of them as they're most qualified to go to that organization.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place from 24-26th April in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More