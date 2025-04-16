Shedeur Sanders gets 100% real on whom Browns should draft between him and Travis Hunter

The Cleveland Browns face a dilemma with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft: Should they resolve their quarterback issue or select who they believe is the best player available?

Ad

The franchise has acknowledged that trading for Deshaun Watson in 2022 was a major misstep, considering the controversy surrounding him prior to the deal and his subsequent injury history. But at the same time, the Browns are also focused on improving the overall quality of their roster.

That is a question not even Shedeur Sanders may have the answer to. Speaking recently to Overtime, Sanders addressed the ongoing debate about whether he or his former Colorado teammate Travis Hunter should be the Browns’ choice:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I know draft day, it should be me or him going there. Which one, I don't know. But I think we're the most qualified players to go to that organization."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Rich Eisen posited a bold scenario for the Browns that could allow them to land both players: draft Hunter at No. 2 overall, then trade back into the first round to snag Sanders if his draft stock drops:

“How about the Cleveland Browns taking Travis Hunter No. 2 and then flipping up from 33 to, say, 20, because again, if it's a third-round selection and a fifth and sixth-round swap, Denver would be willing to go from 20 down to 33 to just pop out of the first round.”

Ad

Insider discusses Browns' Abdul Carter-Travis Hunter conundrum

The "best player available" argument brings another decision into focus: Should the Browns bolster their wide receiver or cornerback ranks with Travis Hunter, or pair Myles Garrett with linebacker Abdul Carter to form one of the most fearsome pass-rushing duos in football?

Tony Grossi, a team insider for WKNR/ESPN 850, shared his perspective in a piece for The Land on Demand. He noted that the Browns’ recent additions at edge rusher — such as free-agent signee Joe Tryon-Shoyinka — could steer general manager Andrew Berry in a different direction:

Ad

"The Browns have invested in four edge-rushers to compete for the complementary defensive end spot opposite Myles Garrett, while they haven’t added anybody at wide receiver... Clearly, the Browns believe they can make do with a rotation at left defensive end opposite Garrett."

The 2025 draft will be held at Lambeau Field from April 24 to 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.