Rich Eisen floats wild proposal for Browns to secure both Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders in 2025 NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were the lynchpins of the Colorado Buffaloes’ turnaround under coach Deion Sanders. Each player has been projected to land with a different team in the upcoming NFL Draft, but sportscaster Rich Eisen recently proposed a bold scenario that could see the two reunite.

On Tuesday’s episode of "The Rich Eisen Show," he proposed that the Cleveland Browns could draft Hunter second overall, then trade back into the first round to select Sanders:

“How about the Cleveland Browns taking Travis Hunter No. 2 and then flipping up from 33 to, say, 20, because again, if it's a third-round selection and a fifth and sixth-round swap, Denver would be willing to go from 20 down to 33 to just pop out of the first round,” he said.

Recent reports have linked Hunter to both the Browns and the New York Giants. Sanders, meanwhile, has been projected to fall out of the top 10 and eventually land with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the recent revelation that Derek Carr may have a season-ending injury could place Sanders in the conversation for the New Orleans Saints.

Shedeur Sanders is "the best quarterback" in 2025 draft, says Travis Hunter

Criticisms of Shedeur Sanders are well-documented: concerns over his arm strength, tendency to take too many sacks, and the perception that he expects stardom due to his father’s Hall of Fame status.

But Travis Hunter, his former Colorado teammate, believes those critiques are overblown. In an interview with CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell, Hunter called Sanders “the best quarterback” in the draft pool:

"He don't fold under pressure, he is very accurate, and you know he's going to make the right plays, and he's going to the right thing with the football," Hunter said of Shedeur.

The 2025 NFL draft will be held April 24–26 at Lambeau Field, with coverage airing primarily on ESPN.

