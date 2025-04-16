"It was nasty": CFB fans react as analyst drags Shedeur Sanders through the mud over jersey retirement decision

Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and head coach Deion Sanders transformed Colorado from a struggling program with a 1-11 record in 2022 to a 9-4 season in 2024. To honor their legacy with the Buffaloes, Colorado announced it retire jersey numbers No. 12 and No. 2, worn by Hunter and Sanders, as the duo prepares to enter the NFL.

Ad

The jersey retirement ceremony will take place during the annual Spring Game as part of Black & Gold Day on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Reacting to the news, analyst Scotty Gange expressed his frustration over the fact that Colorado is retiring Shedeur Sanders' jersey and said that he does not think Shedeur deserves the honor.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This analysis received mixed reactions from various fans.

"Your opinion is your opinion, but you threw so much hate n shade to them people that it was nasty," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"You are 100% correct. CU pandering to its current Head Coach. SS did not have a 2-year career worthy of anything close to a jersey retirement. This is ridiculous…and the Sanders fanboys will love it," another fan said.

"So if Sanders gets drafted goes into spring training and blows out his knee and is forced to retire… his number being retired at CU means so much less than if it were retired with Stewart. It feels like this is a move to placate Deion and give him a reason to stay," a fan said.

Ad

Here are some more reactions from fans.

"You can disagree but to continue to slander Prime and drive your false narrative is immature reporting. You don't know the reasons why they chose to retire these numbers. But to infer it’s a coach prime ego thing…He is far more successful than you will ever be," one fan said.

Ad

"Yall Colorado people so ungrateful without Shedeur this program would be shit without a line or run he carried this team and broke every qb record in school history in 2 years and yall favorite QBs in school history play 4 years there but Shedeur did it in 2," another fan said.

"Bold but justified!" one fan said.

Ad

Former SB weighs in on Shedeur Sanders-Saints' potential union

Shedeur Sanders was expected to be the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft back in December 2024; however, his draft stock has since decreased to the point where many analysts project him to drop out of the top 5 picks.

In Mel Kiper's fourth and final mock draft, he shared that Shedeur Sanders is a perfect fit for the Saints, especially under the current circumstances.

Ad

Talking about the potential union during Sunday's episode of "Good Morning Football," Logan Ryan said:

"I think from the Sanders' perspective the Saints should come up and go get him. That makes you know Sanders going number two, I truly know we want to have all the speculation, and he's falling off, but I don't think so." [5:40]

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 24 to 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More