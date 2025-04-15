Todd McShay reveals Mike Tomlin's feelings on Shedeur Sanders as per trusted sources

The 2025 NFL draft is nine days away, and one of the top quarterback prospects, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, is expected to hear his name called, being one of the first quarterbacks taken in the draft.
One team that's reportedly interested in Sanders is the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers moved on from both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields this offseason and have only added Mason Rudolph.
The Steelers have remained interested in veteran free agent Aaron Rodgers, but Rodgers is taking his time.
According to NFL mock draft analyst Todd McShay, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin likes Sanders, per sources close to him, and wouldn't be surprised if the Steelers drafted him with the 21st overall pick.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
McShay said via "The McShay Show,"
“I am told, and trust your sources, or you know figure it's lying season, and it's lying season, and it's making its rounds just because I tend to trust where I'm getting this information. Mike Tomlin really likes Shedeur. If he's there at 21, Shedeur could very well be a Pittsburgh Steeler."
Pittsburgh is expected to add a quarterback in the draft. It is expected (if they don't sign Aaron Rodgers) that they will use their first-round pick on a quarterback, and if they don't, they likely will in the second round.
The New York Giants and New Orleans Saints could be targeting Shedeur Sanders
Holding the 21st overall pick in next week's draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't in the most ideal position to land Shedeur Sanders. A few teams are picking ahead of them that need a quarterback and could add him.
Just yesterday, it was reported that the New York Giants, who hold the third overall pick in the draft, will fly out to Colorado this Thursday to see Sanders in a private workout. Recent reports suggested that they'd likely use their pick on Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter or Colorado wide receiver/cornerback, Travis Hunter.
With the No. 9 pick, the New Orleans Saints could target Sanders. Derek Carr could miss the entire 2025 season due to a shoulder issue reported last week. Facing the possibility of being without Carr, the Saints might choose Sanders or another quarterback.
Where do you think Shedeur Sanders will be drafted?
Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.