"More important than being the No 1 pick" - Joel Klatt explains why Shedeur Sanders will not be affected by potential draft slide

Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most talked-about quarterbacks heading into the 2025 NFL draft. However, the Colorado QB's stock has reportedly fallen ever since he opted out of the physical drills at the Scouting Combine.

Sanders was able to reapply some of that lost gloss during his pro day on April 4, but analyst Joel Klatt has explained why the CU star won't be too affected by some of the negative reports around him before the draft.

"I think players are more savvy now, and they realize that the second and third contracts are more important than being the No. 1 pick," Klatt said on the "Up & Adams" show on Monday. "Especially him (Sanders). He understands that this is more the long game than it is the short run."

Sanders is tipped to go as the second quarterback off the board this year, behind Miami's Cam Ward. However, he is still regarded as a top-10 pick.

Per reports, the New York Giants, who have the No. 3 pick, have been linked with drafting Sanders. Even the Cleveland Browns, with the No. 2 pick, have been tipped to make a move for the Colorado star.

Colorado plans to retire Shedeur Sanders' No. 2 jersey

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Colorado has decided to retire Shedeur Sanders' No. 2 jersey at its spring football game on Saturday. The quarterback had an excellent two seasons with the program before entering the draft.

Sanders transferred to CU in 2023. In his first season, the Buffaloes finished with an underwhelming 4-8 record, and the QB was one of the best players on the team.

In his final collegiate season, Sanders recorded 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for four TDs as CU finished with a 9-4 record, while also getting the team the No. 20 rank in the AP Poll.

Now, it remains to be seen where Sanders will land in the NFL.

