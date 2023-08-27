Exploring the 10 worst college football uniforms of all time

As with every other team sport, college football teams are proud of their school colors. And one can't really show it better than on their uniforms. But sometimes, there really is nothing redeeming about a clearly ugly design.

That said, we are here to look at the 10 worst college football uniforms ever--the absolute ugliest ones that should've never seen the field. Is your school's CFB uniform featured on this unceremonious list?

Ranking the 10 Worst college football uniforms of all time

#10. Iowa State 2002 Home

Iowa State 2002 home uniforms

The color-blocking on these Cyclones home unis from 2002 are straight outta your local McDonald's drive-thru. Seriously, who even thought this was a good color combination? There's a reason why the Golden Arches are iconic--you almost always shouldn't expect a mix of bright red and golden orange on anything else. Especially on college football uniforms, of all things.

#9. Louisville Cardinals 2003 Away

Louisville Cardinals

Hey, Louisville, ever heard of a style guide in graphic design? Because the makers of these college football uniforms from 2003 definitely didn't! We would've definitely understood if you stuck to that well-recognized "Louisville" font, but to change the font of the numbers to a typical "sporty" ones make them look completely out of place.

#8. Indiana Hoosiers 2001 Home

Hoosiers 2001

The Hoosiers were trying to be simplistic here, but there's a fine line between "simplistic" and "bland." The shiny back helmets with that IU logo looked extremely generic, that black-and-red jersey also even more generic, and there's just no semblance of flash in these. These jerseys may not be ugly design-wise per se, but it certainly is one of the worst college football uniforms of all time for playing it way too safe.

#7. UCF QR Code jerseys

UCF QR code jersey

Last year, UCF had the idea to replace the jersey number on the back with a QR code. This code leads to the player's bio, where you can see their stats, socials, and everything else. While the idea is sound, it really just looked weird on the field. And imagine if you were an announcer calling the game where the Knights wore these. You'd probably wish you didn't go to work that day. And how would you even get enough chances to scan this code if you were watching the game on TV?

#6. Wyoming Cowboys 2011 jerseys

Wyoming 2011

Wyoming could've gone with something far more tasteful in terms of color palette. Granted, the palette of these uniforms from 2011 are from the official school colors. But maybe they could've looked better in something other than the all-white uniforms pictured here. I am no color or graphics design expert myself, but one thing is for certain: this combination is not it.

#5. Wake Forest "Times New Roman"

Wake Forest football uniforms

Ranked 29th as one of the United States' best institutes of higher learning, Wake Forest likely wanted to give an "academic" flair to their jerseys . But their attempt at doing so fell absolutely flat. A WF logo in Times New Roman on the helmet and shoulder pads? Dare I say, Harvard and Yale have far tastier uniforms than this. And who in the world uses Times New Roman on a sports jersey?

#4. Maryland Terrapins 2012 alternate

Maryland Terrapins 2012

Another day, another boring-looking college football uniform. The uniform's color blocking clearly pays homage to Maryland's state flag. But as you should know, Maryland doesn't have the best-looking flag out there with its mish-mash of colors that wouldn't look out of place in a Chinese food to-go box. And that helmet design? Ooh, don't get me started on that.

#3. Colorado Buffaloes 2009 alternate

Colorado Buffaloes 2009

Ever watch those old football movies set in the 50s and earlier? Well, that's what this uniform reminds me of. These college football uniforms don't even look good enough to be practice jerseys, and that's me being kind. Colorado may have had the right idea to go with gold, but they definitely picked the worst shade of gold possible. That color reminds me of well-chewed baby food that just came out of a toddler's mouth. Ick.

#2. Florida A&M green & orange jerseys

Florida A&M FAMU

Ooh, boy, where do I even begin? Cantaloupes, that's where. These Florida A&M jerseys are not quite the worst college football uniforms ever, but they are definitely up there. The school already changes its uniform designs often, but fans almost always never like what comes out of it. These colors look like they're trying to bank on the swag of the Oregon Ducks, but it just doesn't work. At all.

#1. Florida Gators 2017 alternate

Florida Gators alternate

Yes, yes, we get it. You're the Florida "Gators" after all. But who ever thought it was a good idea to make your players look like actual alligators on the field? Certainly not me, and not even loyal Gator fans back in 2017. The shade of green looks weird, the orange coupled with that green looks even weirder, and the overall look is just hideous. If Florida wanted to intimidate their opponents, they should've just let their home stadium do it for them.