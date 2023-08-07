IN PHOTOS: Wake Forest WR Donavon Greene gets engaged to his forever love, Emily Reyna

Wake Forest wide receiver Donavon Greene has a big season ahead of him as the fourth-year junior will be a key part of the Demon Deacons' offense. But before the start of the season, Greene decided to open a new chapter in his life as he announced his engagement to his longtime partner Emily Reyna.

Greene and his fiancée took to Instagram on Saturday to share pictures from their engagement.

Reyna, too, shared images of her engagement to Greene and paired them with a heartfelt message through her Instagram caption:

"One step closer to forever with you!💍💋❤️Colossians 3:14❤️"

Here's an inside look at Greene popping the question:

Who is Greene's bride-to-be Emily Reyna?

Donovan Greene has finally tied the knot, but who is his better half, Emily Reyna?

Reyna is a certified personal trainer based out of Texas. She and Greene have been dating for quite a while, with the couple first making their relationship official through an Instagram post over a year ago.

Donavon Greene stats

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl - Wake Forest vs. Missouri

During his tenure with Wake Forest, Donavon Greene has amassed 79 receptions, 1473 yards and 10 touchdowns in 25 games. In his Redshirt Sophomore year, Greene had a breakthrough season after sitting out in the prior season due to injury.

Last season, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound wide receiver played all 13 games for the Demon Deacons with career highs across the board. Greene recorded six TD receptions, 642 yards and two multi-touchdown reception games against nationally-ranked opponents. He has made himself a formidable name in the ACC with his performances.

Greene's career accolades in 2022 include a selection in the Preseason Phill Steele Fourth Team All-ACC. He also earned an All-ACC honorable mention by Pro Football Focus in 2021.

Donavon Greene's chances to be in the NFL draft

Donavon Greene has had a promising career so far while displaying umpteen amounts of talent. But he must turn things up a notch in the coming season if he hopes to get picked in the 2024 NFL draft.

As the draft board currently stands, Greene is ranked 69th at his position and 543rd overall by NFLDraftBuzz.com. He is projected to be an Undrafted Free Agent following the NFL draft, although he could earn a training camp call, especially if he shows out in the upcoming CFB season.

As an essential part of the Demon Deacons' offense, Donavon Greene will have the opportunity to prove his talent to scouts and increase his Draft rankings without setbacks.