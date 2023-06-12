The Wake Forest Demon Deacons continue their dream season as they roll into the College World Series as the #1 national seed. With a 52-10 record, Wake Forest is no fluke. The Demon Deacons have been the team to beat in college baseball all season.

Wake Forest is unique as they have won games in several different ways this season. The Demon Deacon's batting lineup is ferocious, and they destroyed plenty of teams into submission, winning in landslide fashion.

Wake Forest has also won games with timely fielding in clutch moments by razor-thin margins, illustrated in their opening Super Regional game victory over Alabama (6-5).

The Demon Deacons don't rely on the long ball either, which is one of the primary reasons they have been immune to losing streaks. Wake only has two players who have hit 20+ home runs on the season. The #1 seeded team in the nation puts the ball in play with solid hitting.

As Wake Forest moves onto the College World Series, the question on everyone's mind is: Are the Demon Deacons the favorite to win the whole thing?

2022 NCAA Division I Men's Baseball Championship

WAKE FOREST: HITTING

Wake Forest doesn't overwhelm you with power shots, but they consistently grind you into dust. Six players for the Demon Deacons bat over .300, and one bats .299. Those types of prolific hitters make the Wake Forest lineup a murderer's row to face.

Nick Kurtz is the leader of the Wake Forest offense, hitting .375 and slugging a whopping .824. Kurtz made All-ACC 1st team and 3rd team All-American and would have led the Demon Deacons in even more offensive categories if he had more than 176 at-bats.

Brock Wilken was 2nd team All-ACC and 3rd team All-American while leading Wake Forest in HR and RBI. Wilken sets the tone in the heart of the lineup for the Demon Deacons.

WAKE FOREST: PITCHING

Ryan Lowder was named ACC Pitcher of the Year for the second season, in a row. Lowder went 15-0 with a 1.92 ERA in 2023. Lowder has been untouchable all season and will be an early MLB draft pick in short order.

Wake Forest has a quartet of solid starting pitchers. It's not just Ryan Lowder. The Demon Deacons throw Seth Keener, Josh Hartle, and Sean Sullivan following their ace, all of whom have an ERA under 2.70.

WAKE FOREST: ARE THEY THE FAVORITES?

2022 NCAA Division I Men's Baseball Championship

The #1 national seed hasn't advanced to the College World Series since 2018, so the Demon Deacons are breaking a recent trend. Wake Forest is not reliant on one aspect of the game. They are a complete team.

Wake can win in a pitcher's duel or a slugfest. I'm not picking against Wake Forest, and I'll go ahead and claim the Demon Deacons as the favorite for the 2023 NCAA baseball championship.

Poll : 0 votes