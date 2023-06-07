Wake Forest vs. Alabama NCAA Baseball Super Regionals 2023: Venue, Start Time, and TV details

The highly anticipated NCAA Baseball Super Regionals between Wake Forest and Alabama are set to take place in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The series kicks off on Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. CT and will be broadcast live on ESPN. The exact timings for Game 2 on Sunday and Game 3 on Monday, if necessary, are yet to be determined. The winner of this best-of-three series will earn a ticket to the College World Series in Omaha.

NCAA Baseball @NCAABaseball



Wake Forest scores 27 runs in 3 games to take the Winston-Salem Regional crown! NEXT STOP: SUPER REGIONALS!Wake Forest scores 27 runs in 3 games to take the Winston-Salem Regional crown! #RoadToOmaha NEXT STOP: SUPER REGIONALS!Wake Forest scores 27 runs in 3 games to take the Winston-Salem Regional crown! #RoadToOmaha https://t.co/BLaROWtKiE

Alabama enters the super regionals with a strong record of 43-19, having swept the Tuscaloosa Regional by defeating Nicholls State, Troy, and Boston College. This is their first appearance in the super regionals since 2010, and they are aiming to secure their first trip to the College World Series since 1999.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Standing in their way is the formidable Wake Forest team, the top-ranked team in the nation. The Demon Deacons boast an impressive record of 50-10 and dominated their regional opponents, outscoring them 48-7 over three games.

Who has made the NCAA baseball super regionals?

This weekend marks the start of the NCAA baseball super regionals, where 16 teams will battle for a spot in the Men's College World Series. Notably, Wake Forest is the No. 1 seed and is determined to become the first top-seeded team since 2018 to advance to Omaha. The tournament has already seen its fair share of upsets, with seven of the 16 seeded teams being eliminated, including No. 11 Oklahoma State and No. 13 Auburn, who failed to secure a single win. Additionally, a No. 4 regional seed, which is the lowest seed in a four-team region, has advanced to the super regionals for only the eighth time in history.

Many seeded teams like Auburn were eliminated from the super regionals.

Fans of college baseball are eagerly awaiting the Wake Forest vs. Alabama showdown, which promises to be an intense and closely contested series. The first game on Saturday will provide an early glimpse of the teams' strengths and strategies. Alabama hopes to carry the momentum from their regional victory, while Wake Forest aims to continue their dominant performance. All eyes will be on these teams as they battle for a chance to make history and secure a coveted spot in the College World Series.

MORE ON NCAA BASEBALL:

Poll : 0 votes