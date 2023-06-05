Create

How many teams remain in contention for NCAA baseball tournament Super Regionals? Final day battles summarized

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jun 05, 2023 13:43 GMT
Texas A&amp;M v Tennessee
How many teams are still in for the NCAA baseball tournament Super Regionals?

While the final games of the first round have not yet been played, the NCAA baseball tournament Super Regionals are beginning to take shape. After a brilliant week of baseball, many teams have moved on and are ready for the next intense challenge.

As of now, nine teams have already advanced. Top overall seed Wake Forest cruised to the NCAA baseball tournament Super Regionals. They'll face Alabama after they moved on as well. Tennessee, LSU, Texas, Virginia, South Carolina, Oral Roberts, Oregon and Indiana State have all moved on already.

#1 NATIONAL SEED⚾️ WAKE FOREST ⚾️#RoadToOmaha https://t.co/b5plJYGp0v

There are a few key winner-take-all games and remaining matchups, though. Here's what's on tap for the final day of the first stage.

Who's playing to move on to NCAA baseball tournament Super Regionals?

As of now, there are still six spots in the NCAA baseball tournament Super Regionals up for grabs. They will be claimed by six of these teams:

  • Pennsylvania
  • Southern Mississippi
  • Duke
  • Coastal Carolina
  • Arkansas
  • TCU
  • Kentucky
  • Indiana
  • LSU Oregon State
  • Texas A&M
  • Stanford
  • Texas Tech
  • Florida
LSU is still alive for the NCAA Super Regionals
LSU is still alive for the NCAA Super Regionals

Here's the NCAA tournament schedule:

Team 1Team 2Who the winner faces
ArkansasTCUIndiana State
FloridaTexas TechSouth Carolina
StanfordTexas A&MTexas
Coastal CarolinaDukeVirginia
LSUOregon StateWinner of Kentucky/Indiana game
KentuckyIndianaWinner of LSU/Oregon State game
PennsylvaniaSouthern MississippiTennessee
USING BUNTS TO BEAT GIANTS@PennBaseball is the first Ivy League school to EVER beat an SEC team in the NCAA baseball tournament…And they made it happen with THREE straight bunts in the 11th#BuntLife#CreateChaos https://t.co/vDdpkweb0E

It's going to be a wild day of baseball as teams battle for their lives.

Edited by Zachary Roberts
