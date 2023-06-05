How many teams remain in contention for NCAA baseball tournament Super Regionals? Final day battles summarized

While the final games of the first round have not yet been played, the NCAA baseball tournament Super Regionals are beginning to take shape. After a brilliant week of baseball, many teams have moved on and are ready for the next intense challenge.

As of now, nine teams have already advanced. Top overall seed Wake Forest cruised to the NCAA baseball tournament Super Regionals. They'll face Alabama after they moved on as well. Tennessee, LSU, Texas, Virginia, South Carolina, Oral Roberts, Oregon and Indiana State have all moved on already.

There are a few key winner-take-all games and remaining matchups, though. Here's what's on tap for the final day of the first stage.

Who's playing to move on to NCAA baseball tournament Super Regionals?

As of now, there are still six spots in the NCAA baseball tournament Super Regionals up for grabs. They will be claimed by six of these teams:

Pennsylvania

Southern Mississippi

Duke

Coastal Carolina

Arkansas

TCU

Kentucky

Indiana

LSU Oregon State

Texas A&M

Stanford

Texas Tech

Florida

LSU is still alive for the NCAA Super Regionals

Here's the NCAA tournament schedule:

Team 1 Team 2 Who the winner faces Arkansas TCU Indiana State Florida Texas Tech South Carolina Stanford Texas A&M Texas Coastal Carolina Duke Virginia LSU Oregon State Winner of Kentucky/Indiana game Kentucky Indiana Winner of LSU/Oregon State game Pennsylvania Southern Mississippi Tennessee

Matt Pagni @CoachPags775



is the first Ivy League school to EVER beat an SEC team in the NCAA baseball tournament…



And they made it happen with THREE straight bunts in the 11th

#BuntLife

#CreateChaos



USING BUNTS TO BEAT GIANTS @PennBaseball is the first Ivy League school to EVER beat an SEC team in the NCAA baseball tournament…And they made it happen with THREE straight bunts in the 11th USING BUNTS TO BEAT GIANTS@PennBaseball is the first Ivy League school to EVER beat an SEC team in the NCAA baseball tournament…And they made it happen with THREE straight bunts in the 11th#BuntLife#CreateChaos https://t.co/vDdpkweb0E

It's going to be a wild day of baseball as teams battle for their lives.

