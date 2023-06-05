How many teams remain in contention for NCAA baseball tournament Super Regionals? Final day battles summarized

While the final games of the first round have not yet been played, the NCAA baseball tournament Super Regionals are beginning to take shape. After a brilliant week of baseball, many teams have moved on and are ready for the next intense challenge.
As of now, nine teams have already advanced. Top overall seed Wake Forest cruised to the NCAA baseball tournament Super Regionals. They'll face Alabama after they moved on as well. Tennessee, LSU, Texas, Virginia, South Carolina, Oral Roberts, Oregon and Indiana State have all moved on already.
There are a few key winner-take-all games and remaining matchups, though. Here's what's on tap for the final day of the first stage.
Who's playing to move on to NCAA baseball tournament Super Regionals?
As of now, there are still six spots in the NCAA baseball tournament Super Regionals up for grabs. They will be claimed by six of these teams:
- Pennsylvania
- Southern Mississippi
- Duke
- Coastal Carolina
- Arkansas
- TCU
- Kentucky
- Indiana
- LSU Oregon State
- Texas A&M
- Stanford
- Texas Tech
- Florida
Here's the NCAA tournament schedule:
It's going to be a wild day of baseball as teams battle for their lives.