2021-2022 CFB ACC Atlantic preview: Key players, schedule, predictions

The ACC Conference is split into two divisions of seven teams: Atlantic and Coastal. The best record in each division meets in the ACC Championship for a chance at the College Football Playoffs if their national ranking is among the top four of all the conference champions.

The first division we're previewing is the Atlantic, which has been controlled by the Clemson Tigers since 2016, who've two National Championships in that span (2016, 2018). Even after losing their stars to the NFL, Clemson found a way to stay relevant each year by fashioning an elite offense.

The rest of the ACC Atlantic isn't full of slouches though, with 24 ACC Championships between them, outside of Clemson's 20. (Florida State also has three National Championships). Of the current ACC Atlantic teams, three have never won an ACC Championship: Boston College, Syracuse, and Louisville.

ACC Atlantic Division

The ACC Atlantic division consists of seven teams:

Boston College Eagles

Clemson Tigers

Florida State Seminoles

Louisville Cardinals

NC State Wolfpack

Syracuse Orange

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Even without QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne, Clemson is still a clear favorite to win the ACC again. NC State appears to be a possible nuisance to Clemson. Florida State has the second-most ACC titles (15) but has tumbled down to the middle of the pack.

Boston College could make a run for third place in the ACC Atlantic division. Wake Forest hasn't won an ACC Championship since 2006 while Louisville and Syracuse are floundering at the bottom of the barrel.

COVID-19 is subsiding, allowing colleges to have full crowds once more. Clemson vs Boston College should be an intense battle for the O'Rourke-McFadden Trophy and they have another heated match against NC State in the Textile Bowl.

Here's our ACC conference preview, starting with the Atlantic division.

