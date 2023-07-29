Fact check: Does Bo Nix have a kid?

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix is one of college football's most well-known prospects today. The 23-year-old was formerly a starter for the Auburn Tigers between 2019 to 2021. He transferred to the Oregon Ducks in 2022 and is set to play his senior season with the Ducks in 2023.

One of the most interesting things about Bo Nix is his family life. Nix has a fantastic bond with his family, which inspired him to become a football player. His dad, Patrick Nix, was also a former quarterback for the Auburn Tigers.

Patrick featured for the Tigers from 1992 to 1995. He has had a coaching career that has seen him work in colleges and high schools for over 20 years. Senior Nix has a significant influence on his son's love for football.

But a rumor that has been going around a lot is that the star quarterback has a kid. We found this to be untrue even though Nix is married. He found love while at Auburn and wasted no time in taking it to the next step by tying the knot.

How did Bo Nix meet his wife?

Bo Nix met his wife, Izzy Smoke, at Auburn, where they were both students. While he starred for the Tigers on the gridiron, winning games and accolades, Smoke dazzled the fans with her mesmerizing moves. Izzy Smoke is one of Auburn's cheerleaders, and that was how she met Nix.

The couple started dating, and Nix popped the question on July 30, 2021. A year later, they exchanged marital vows on July 30, 2022. Smoke is still a student at Auburn, while Nix now plays at Oregon.

Bo Nix and his wife, Izzy Smoke

So why do people think Nix has a kid? The truth is rumor-mongers hardly need any justification to start spreading falsehood. However, in some cases, facts get muddled up.

It might have been, for instance, that people mistook Nix for his father since they both have connections with Auburn. People might have simply assumed that since he was married, he should have kids.

Married couples have the freedom over when and when not to have kids. And while fans may be rooting for their favorite celebrities to welcome little ones, it is totally up to them to do so.

Bo Nix, who is set for his final college football season, has a career total of 10,845 passing yards for 68 touchdowns. He has also rushed a total of 1,379 yards for 32 touchdowns.