Fact-Check: Is Arch Manning a redshirt freshman?

The Texas Longhorns still have yet to see Arch Manning take the field, but there are good reasons for this. Some fans may not like it, given the younger Manning’s pedigree, but the current QB situation of the Longhorns is more or less secured for this season.

So, we’re here to ask the question, Is Arch Manning a redshirt freshman? The answer is a bit straightforward and could be something fans expect–or not. Anyway, let’s begin.

Is Arch Manning a redshirt freshman?

As of a recent report by Athlon Sports, there seems to be “plans” for Manning to redshirt his freshman season. According to them, this is not a surprising decision if confirmed, considering the current depth that Texas has at the QB position.

One could remember that Manning didn’t see the field in Week 1. But according to head coach Steve Sarkisian, he planned for the youngster to play against Rice. The only reason why he didn’t push through was the new NCAA clock rule. In other words, the game went too fast for Sarkisian to put his young prospect in.

“I didn’t think that the fourth quarter would go as fast as it did, and then I didn’t want to put him in there for the last minute and a half and use a game on that,” he said.

Other plans

Back in December of last year, Texas fans might remember that Sarkisian had strong thoughts on Manning redshirting his freshman year.

In a report by Sports Illustrated, the Longhorns head coach said this:

“I don't worry about redshirting right now. The way the rules are set up in college football nowadays, you get to play in four games before you decide to redshirt or not. And now the NCAA is granting a waiver so you can play in a bowl game. So guys are getting a fifth game to play out of your 13 in a season."

What this could mean is that one way or another, Manning could see the field for Texas at some point this season. That’s even if returning QB1 Quinn Ewers continues his stellar play so far this season. There’s also the presence of Maalik Murphy, who also already redshirted but was an excellent performer during the Longhorns’ spring game (via Sporting News).

For now, everyone will have to wait for official confirmation on whether Arch Manning will indeed redshirt his freshman season. Keep tuning into Sportskeeda for updates on this.