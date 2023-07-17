The Texas A&M Aggies had a disappointing season, going 5-7 and a miserable 2-6 in SEC play.

After the bad 2022 season, changes were expected and no bigger change can be made than the starting quarterback, but entering training camp, the position is wide open.

The Aggies had Haynes King, Conner Weigman, and Max Johnson all throw over 40 passes last season. In that time, no quarterback really took over the job and now entering the 2023 season, it appears to be a wide-open race.

"Every position is an open competition," head coach Jimbo Fisher said. "It's what spring is about. Nobody has anything. I don't care what position you are. You have to prove yourself each and every day."

Texas A&M's quarterback competition is one to watch

Texas A&M is entering the 2023 season with Conner Weigman, Max Johnson, and Marcel Reed in the mix to be the starting quarterbacks.

Weigman joined Texas A&M as an early enrollee in January 2022 and did make a start last year against Ole Miss, going 24-of-44 for 338 yards and four touchdowns in a loss.

Johnson started his college career at LSU and started six games in 2020 and 12 games in 2021 before transferring to Texas A&M in 2022. Last year, he played in four games, starting three, and went 2-1 in those three games.

The final quarterback in the competition is dual-threat QB Marcel Reed, who is a freshman and was a four-year starter at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville. Reed threw for 6,309 yards and 62 passing TDs. He also rushed for 2,277 yards with 38 rushing scores.

Ahead of training camp, Fisher has made it clear that every single player needs to earn their role.

"The guys that play with the most consistency will be the guys that play," Fisher said. "I don't care if it's quarterback, running back, [offensive line], [defensive line], safety, kicker, snapper, all the way across the board. It's about one thing: competition."

Who is the favorite to be the starting quarterback?

As of right now, there truly is no favorite, but it will be a two-horse race between Max Johnson and Conner Weigman. Marcel Reed could see time this season as a short-yardage quarterback and around the goal line, but outside of that, his freshman year is all about development.

Weigman is just a sophomore, so he will still have another year or two as a potential starter if Johnson does win the job. With Max Johnson being a junior and having experience starting in the SEC, he would likely be the front-runner, but neither separated themselves from the pack last season.

Ultimately, this QB competition truly looks to be coming down to who plays better in camp between Johnson and Weigman.

