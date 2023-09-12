Fact-check: Is Kendal Briles related to Art Briles? 

TCU's offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is the son of former Baylor head coach Art Briles. Kendal started his coaching career at the Waco school on his father's staff. He was their inside receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator.

Kendal played college football at Texas and Houston. He featured in a variety of positions, including quarterback, safety, and wide receiver.

In 2015, Kendal was promoted to the position of offensive coordinator for the Bears. His efforts helped him get nominated for the Broyles Award, which is given annually to the nation's top assistant coach.

He left Baylor in the wake of the 2016 sex scandal that cost his father the head coaching position at Baylor. At the end of the year, he joined Florida Atlantic University (FAU) as their offensive coordinator. At FAU, he was given full play-calling responsibilities.

In 2018, he went back to his alma mater, the University of Houston, as their assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach. At the of the season, he resigned from his position.

In December 2018, Kendal went to Florida State where he was their offensive coordinator under head coach Willie Taggart. Sadly, Taggart was fired three games into the season and was replaced at the end of 2019 by the new HC.

Before becoming TCU, Briles occupied the OC position with the Arkansas Razorbacks, where he helped them win an Outback Bowl and a Liberty Bowl. The Hogs gave him several raises to keep him from joining another team. When TCU came calling, the Fayetteville school was unwilling to match their offer.

Why did Kendal Briles' father leave Baylor?

On May 26, 2016, the Board of Regents of the University of Baylor released a document detailing the reports of a sexual assault scandal that had been brewing at the school for years.

School officials had been for years suppressing reports of sexual misconduct and possible rapes from Baylor students, according to the report.

Some student-athletes were involved in the inappropriate conduct, with linebacker Tevin Elliot sentenced to 20 years of prison time in 2014. Defensive end Sam Ukwuachu was indicted but had his conviction reversed in 2019. Defensive end Shawn Oakman was also charged in 2016 but was found not guilty.

The scandal led to the dismissal of Art, Kendal Briles' father, and the resignation of university president Ken Starr, athletic director Ian McCaw, and Title IX coordinator Patty Crawford.