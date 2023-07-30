"Feels like a high school girls notebook" - Fans troll Deion Sanders on his latest Twitter post about 'lying' and the 'truth'

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is known to let people know what his feelings are. Ever since his playing days, he has been one of the most outspoken people in the sport. He took to his personal Twitter account to post the following.

Fans immediately took to comment on this post and the responses went from trolling to agreeing with it and everything in between.

MrAdamJ @7saintsAJF @DeionSanders Your Twitter feels like a high school girls notebook. Go rams.

Alex E. Shaw @AlexShawE @DeionSanders Real FSU fans still love and respect you, Deion. Have a good day. 🫡

Jon Hampton @choc_lavender40 @DeionSanders Just coach football. Would the Lord be posting stuff on Twitter about haters? Nah. He'd keep it moving. Keep it moving. Damn shame when you hear more about the coach than the actual football team.

It is fair to link Sanders' tweet to some of the criticism that the Colorado Buffaloes have received for rejoining the Big 12 beginning in 2024. No matter what the root cause of the post was, it does not take away from its meaning. Deion Sanders is saying look in the mirror before making things up about others.

How will Deion Sanders do as coach of the Colorado Buffaloes?

Head coach Deion Sanders has a lot going for him in the coaching sphere. He is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, so top-tier talent is going to want to pick his brain and get better, especially in the secondary.

This is not his first coaching gig either as he coached three years for the Jackson State Tigers and from 2020 to 2022, Sanders went 27-6.

He has been coaching since 2012 in the high school ranks, so it is not just a big-name former player taking over. Sanders has completely revitalized the 1-11 Colorado Buffaloes and was a huge reason they are leaving the Pac-12 and tanked the conference's TV deal even more.

They also had a record number of NCAA transfer portal players, so Deion Sanders has gotten the players he wanted onto the roster. Whatever your opinion of the Pac-12 is, Colorado has shown the ability to bring a lot of eyeballs with their massive influx of talent into their college football roster.

Having the star power of Deion Sanders will be nothing but a positive for the Buffaloes. With the talent he is bringing in, with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter to lead the way, this team should be one of the top ones in the Pac-12.

The other thing we have to mention is the health of the head coach. He has been dealing with a pair of surgeries throughout the offseason and could be missing portions of the season due to health issues. Hopefully, he is able to remain healthy and showcase his abilities to dominate from the sidelines.