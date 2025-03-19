"Field general": Shedeur Sanders fans elated with QB's aura at Mater Academy practice for Colorado Pro Day

Shedeur Sanders had fans buzzing at Mater Academy as he prepared for Colorado Pro Day on Tuesday. The Colorado quarterback shared images on Instagram from a practice session at Mater Academy in Hialeah Gardens, Florida.

In one photo, he was on the field, football in hand, locked in a throwing stance with a crowd watching. Another image shows him on the sidelines, surrounded by excited fans and students, many wearing Mater Academy gear and football jerseys.

Sanders, who played at Jackson State before joining Colorado under his father Deion Sanders, continues to draw attention. One fan wrote in comments:

“Field General.”

“People’s champ,” another fan said.

“Star power!!” one fan said.

Screenshot, via Instagram (Credits: @shedeursanders Instagram)

Other fans commented:

“Bro knew what he was doing when he took a picture with Geno. Shedeur definitely wants to be a Raider,” a fan said.

“Legendary, can't wait to have you in the Big Apple,” another fan said.

“Orange And Brown,” one fan said.

Screenshot, via Instagram (Credits: @shedeursanders Instagram)

Shedeur Sanders' pro day is set for Thursday, March 20. Unlike other conferences, the Big 12 won’t hold school-specific pro days, so Sanders and his Colorado teammates will work out alongside players from other schools.

Quarterbacks will take the field after running backs and tight ends. NFL Network will broadcast the event live from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

Sanders skipped throwing at the NFL Combine, choosing to let his game tape do the talking. He attended the event but watched from the sidelines.

Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock is a hot debate

Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock is a hot debate. Some see him as a top-five pick, while others think he could slide. But one team is emerging as a real possibility at No. 2 overall, the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns desperately need a franchise quarterback. Initially, they were expected to pass on Sanders or Cam Ward, possibly targeting Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter. But recent reports suggest a shift in thinking.

Former NFL scout Todd McShay believes Sanders is Cleveland’s best shot at turning things around. On Monday's episode of "The McShay Show," he said that Deshaun Watson’s five-year, $230 million contract was a disaster.

“Deshaun Watson is the worst contract given to an individual maybe in the history of sports,” McShay said (11:17).

“They just need solid quarterback play. They don’t need elite quarterback play … No. 1, [Browns GM Andrew Berry] can’t expect to be picking this high again … and if they are, Berry and Stefanski are very likely out of jobs.

“No. 2, because of the Watson deal you don’t have the cap space to make any big-ticket signings. So, Cleveland’s best chance of winning short and long term is to strike gold with this No. 2 pick.”

If this gamble fails, both he and head coach Kevin Stefanski could be out, according to McShay.

From Johnny Manziel to Baker Mayfield, past picks haven’t panned out. They then traded for Watson, whose performance dropped before his Achilles injury. Meanwhile, Mayfield is thriving in Tampa, adding to the frustration.

The Browns aren’t the only team in need. The Titans and Giants, both picking in the top three, are also searching for a true franchise quarterback. But if Cleveland sees Shedeur Sanders as its answer, this may be the perfect time to take the leap.

