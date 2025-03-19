Nick Wright questioned whether the New York Giants are the best landing spot for Shedeur Sanders and identified multiple issues with the Colorado star going there. He highlighted it as one of the worst possible landing spots for the rookie because the Giants are looking for a starter who can play from the very first game of the season. The Fox analyst said that he does not think that is the case right now, even though the starlet's ceiling is high.

Ad

Nick Wright also felt that there is a benefit to Shedeur Sanders if he can slide outside the top ten picks in the 2025 NFL Draft because that would lower expectations. The analyst said,

"I think this would be one of the worst-case scenarios because I don't think he's going to instantly be ready. I do think in New York, he will have to be. I also think that it probably would help him to have expectations tamped down a bit, which would happen simply by sliding out of the top 10."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nick Wright then talked about how going in the top three would give Shedeur Sanders the same status as the first overall pick but he would have to go to New York instead of Tennessee or Cleveland. The Big Apple is the biggest media market in the country and the expectations are sky high. Also pointing to the Giants' continued failure to build an offensive line and contrasting that with the demand for instant success, the analyst said,

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"But, top three pick, you have almost the same expectation as the number one overall pick... I just think it's going to be a slow build for him and number three pick of the draft to New York City is not a place where a slow build is likely allowed."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nick Wright qualifies previous Shedeur Sanders' praise with recent comments

When Shedeur Sanders was called brash and arrogant, Nick Wright defended him, pointing out that the player's confidence was being misinterpreted. The Fox personality said previously,

“I think the confidence is super important. I don't look at that as brash or arrogant. I look at him as, you know what I mean, a self-assured young man who has succeeded everywhere he's gone.”

But while applauding that confidence, Nick Wright's latest comments serve as moderating statements from what to expect from Shedeur Sanders. The analyst believes the quarterback will be a success in the NFL but does not have full belief that he can deliver immediately.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place