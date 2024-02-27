Florida State vs Georgia Tech football 2024 tickets: Price, where to buy, dates, schedule and more

Florida State will take on Georgia Tech to kick off the 2024 season this fall. This game will neither be held at Bobby Brown Field in Tallahassee nor at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, but in Dublin, Ireland.

The tickets are already on sale for the season opener for a once-in-four-year opportunity for both the fan bases to travel abroad for a regular season Division 1 game.

The Seminoles had a phenomenal season in 2023, winning all of their 12 regular season games as well as the ACC championship title. But that wasn't enough for them to make a bid for the national title as the CFP committee omitted them from the playoffs. The 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic will be the kickoff to their bid to get there in the upcoming season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

FSU vs Georgia Tech in Ireland: Tickets

Tickets for the Florida State Seminoles vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets season opener are now available. There are two ways fans can buy tickets for the game to be held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

One way is to buy a standalone ticket, available for $245 on the Seminoles website.

Expand Tweet

The other way is to buy a travel or hospitality package through either of the schools. The FSU Tailgate, the Bobby Dodd Club and the Pre-Game Club offer hospitality packages at prices ranging from €540 to €895 per person.

Group air travel can also be booked through the schools at reasonable prices by paying a security deposit of $500.

What are the cheapest FSU vs Georgia Tech tickets?

Tickets aren't yet widely available for the FSU vs Georgia Tech game in Ireland, so comparison isn't feasible at the moment. The stand-alone ticket can be bought for as low as $245 if you live in Ireland and don't need a travel package. As the date comes closer, cheaper options could start appearing.

Also read: Amid SEC expansion rumors, FSU’s ACC exit gets complicated as ESPN accuses Seminoles’ of breaking ‘trade secrets’

FSU vs Georgia Tech Ireland 2024 game date and time

The Florida State vs Georgia Tech game will be held on Aug. 24, 2024, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The kickoff time for the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic is yet to be announced.

Florida State Football schedule 2024

The Florida State football schedule for the 2024 season is out already. The Seminoles will begin their campaign against the Yellow Jackets in Game Week 0 on Aug. 24. The rest of the schedule is as follows:

Week 1- September 2: Boston College

Week 2- September 7: Bye

Week 3- September 14: Memphis

Week 4- September 21: California

Week 5- September 28: SMU

Week 6- October 5: Clemson

Week 7- October 12: Bye

Week 8- October 18: Duke

Week 9- October 26: Miami

Week 10- November 2: North Carolina

Week 11- November 9: Notre Dame

Week 12- November 16: Bye

Week 13- November 23: Charleston So.

Week 14- November 30: Florida

Expand Tweet

If everything goes well, the Florida State Seminoles could be playing in the ACC championship game on Dec. 7.

Will they have a great season like last time? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

Also read: Top 12 teams likely to find spot in 2025 College Football Playoff as 5+7 format comes into effect ft. FSU