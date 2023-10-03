USC quarterback Caleb Williams has started this season the way, he finished the last one, on fire. He showed his full range of talents against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field in week five action.

Caleb Williams went 30-of-40 for 403 yards resulting in a monstrous six touchdowns during the clash against the Buffaloes.

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker and now Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho rubbished the claims that if the Buffaloes had two-way star, Travis Hunter and safety, Shilo Sanders available, they would have won the game.

On an episode of "Speak Live," Acho put the difference down to Caleb William's ability against different opponents.

He captioned the snippet of the video posted on his Twitter account, "USC is better than Colorado right now. No more, no less— but definitely, no excuses. Kudos USC."

"I just don't like the excuses," he said. "The reason I don't like the excuses is because Caleb Williams gets busy versus everybody. Caleb was going to get busy regardless of who was out there." He had six touchdown passes y'all, he had four in the first half. 204 passing yards in the first half, he was on pace for 508 passing yards."

Will Caleb Williams return to USC for the 2024 season?

There have been rumors that teams are tanking in the NFL to get a shot at drafting Caleb Williams but he has another year of eligibility left once this season ends.

He is being touted as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft and yet, there is the possibility that he might still return to USC. His father, Carl Williams explained the situation in an interview with GQ.

"The funky thing about the NFL draft process is, he'd almost be better off not being drafted than being drafted first. The system is completely backwards," Carl Williams said. "The way the system is constructed, you go to the worst possible situation. The worst possible team, the worst organization in the league—because of their desire for parity—gets the first pick."

Carl Williams explained the ramifications of getting picked by the wrong organization on an athlete's career showing how deeply the Williams have thought about the issue.

"So it's the gift and the curse. I mean, I've talked to Archie Manning—his career was shot because he went to a horrible organization. I've talked to Lincoln [Riley], and Kyler [Murray] struggled because of where he was drafted. Baker [Mayfield] struggled mightily because of where he was drafted," Carl Williams said. "The organizations matter. ... He's got two shots at the apple. So if there's not a good situation, the truth is, he can come back to school."

It would be a massive boost for coach Lincoln Riley and USC if Caleb Williams were to opt to return to college football next year, although it would be a totally unexpected move, to be honest.