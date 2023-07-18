Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer tweaks Buckeye fans: One "The Brotherhood" tweet sent as a reminder of his dominance over Michigan

Urban Meyer is one of the greatest football coaches of all time and only second to perhaps the late great Woody Hayes in the Ohio State Buckeyes football history. Meyer, a former Ohio State HC, took to his socials recently to send a stark reminder of his dominance over college football.

Urban Meyer's legendary run as the head of the Ohio State football program between 2012-2018 is still revered by Buckeyes fans. For over half a decade, Ohio dominated the college football landscape, amassing a staggering 83-9 record during Meyer's tenure as HC.

During Meyer's time with the Buckeyes, the team especially asserted its dominance over long-time rivals, the Michigan Wolverines. Throughout Meyer's tenure, the Buckeyes had a 7-0 record against the Wolverines, and the 59-year-old HC's latest tweet reminded everyone of his team's superiority.

The video, posted to Meyer's Twitter and Instagram handle, features footage from the dominant victories the Buckeyes had over the Wolverines. Buckeyes fans were exhilarated to revisit their football program's glory days, especially their dominance over Michigan.

Since Urban Meyer left the Buckeyes program in 2018, Ohio State has had a 1-2 record against the Wolverines under the tumultuous tenure of HC Ryan Day. The Buckeyes next take on the Wolverines on Nov.25, 2023, at Michigan Stadium.

Will we see Urban Meyer return to coaching?

National Championship - Oregon vs. Ohio State

Over the last few days, Coach Meyer has been reminiscing over his glory days with the Buckeyes, posting videos and mixtapes of the dominant football program. This has obviously led to speculation about Meyer's future, especially a chance at him returning as a head coach.

Meyer was last seen in a coaching role a couple of years ago during his disastrous 13-game stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since then, he has stepped away from the coaching podium and focused on his career in broadcast instead.

Just a few months ago, Meyer confirmed in an interview with the Columbus Dispatch that "the book is closed" on his coaching career.

"It's going to be TV and grandfather," Meyer said in the interview.

At 59, Meyer is relatively young in head coaching years, so it's even more shocking to see him step away from any further coaching positions.

During his career as a college football coach, Meyer won three national championships, including two during his stint as the head coach of the Florida Gators.

