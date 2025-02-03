Former Raiders GM puts Shedeur Sanders in the same league as Bo Nix as he points out his good & bad habits

Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, is the talk of the town ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. While his last name comes with a lot of criticism, there's an added exposure to his abilities, drawing praise from many fans and analysts. Sanders is expected to go at the No. 3 overall in the 2025 NFL draft after Colorado's Travis Hunter and Miami's Cam Ward.

During Saturday's episode of "The Rich Eisen Show," former Raiders GM Mike Mayock drew comparisons between Shedeur and former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix.

"Shedeur, i look at him a little bit like i looked Bo Nix last year, I was undervalued on Bo Nix," Mayock said. [4:20]

"Shedeur makes good decisions, and he's very accurate at all three levels. He's got some bad habits, and I think part of that is because it was such a bad offense line, and it was maybe at best average this year. But I look at him a little bit like okay, accurate and decision making, though they're really good things you can build on."

Mike Mayock also discussed Cam Ward's abilities and said that he's intrigued by them because the Miami quarterback likes to push the ball down the field as far as he can.

"I'm intrigued by it because it is typical in college football, which is a lot of lateral throws and bubble screen, you know, all the shorts. He wants to push it down the field as far as he can, as often as he can, and he's he buys time with his legs."

Mayock further stated that both these quarterbacks are still not as good the top four quarters backs of the 2024 NFL draft.

A look at Bo Nix's NFL rookie season at Denver

The 12th overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft, Bo Nix, made a name for himself during his rookie year with the Denver Broncos.

The former Oregon QB locked 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,775 yards while having a 93.3 passer rating during the regular season. He recorded 29 touchdown passes, which is the second-highest by a rookie in NFL history, less than just Justin Herbert's 31 touchdown passes in 2020.

Nix earned himself three NFL Rookie of the Week honors while also securing the AFC Offensive Player of the Week twice in the season.

