Todd McShay makes his stance clear on fight between Shedeur Sanders & Cam Ward for the No. 1 pick ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

The battle for the top quarterback spot in the 2025 NFL Draft is heating up, as Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders emerge as clear front-runners. NFL executives and scouts remain split, with ESPN analyst Todd McShay weighing in on the debate and revealing where things currently stand.

Speaking on "The Ryen Russillo Podcast" on Saturday, McShay stressed that Miami Hurricanes' Ward appears to have a slight edge over Coloraod Buffaloes' Sanders—at least for now.

“Going into the Senior Bowl and starting to talk to people, and then on the field, in the practice field, and talking to different general managers and scouts and stuff, I think there's a healthy debate in terms of the quarterbacks this year. I think the majority right now would say Cam Ward over Shedeur,” McShay said. [26:00]

The Tennessee Titans, who hold the No. 1 overall pick, have met with both quarterbacks. With the NFL Combine and Pro Days still ahead, there’s plenty of time for either Sanders or Ward to make their case.

As things stand, both quarterbacks are expected to go early, and at least six teams in the top 10 are potentially in the market for a franchise signal-caller.

Former NFL MVP weighs in on Shedeur Sanders vs. Cam Ward debate

The Shedeur Sanders vs. Cam Ward debate is drawing strong opinions as the anticipation for the 2025 NFL Draft builds up. Former NFL MVP Cam Newton weighed in on the conversation on "NFL on ESPN" on Friday.

Newton made it clear that while he believes Ward is the more talented quarterback, he still thinks Sanders would be a better fit for the New York Giants.

"It's a perfect fit," Newton said. "That aura, his ability to not be wavered by anything. His aura is engulfing, and that can be intimidating. And when you think about all the teams in the league, there's a handful of teams that will embody that, and the Giants are one of them." [02:22]

Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith sided with Ward, pointing to his elite production at Miami—4,313 passing yards, an FBS-best 39 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions while completing 67.2% of his passes. "We can’t ignore that," Smith stressed.

Both QBs are expected to be top-three picks, but with three months still left, the debate isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

