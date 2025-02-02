NFL scouts, executives weigh in: Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders for 2025 No. 1 pick?

One of the biggest discussion points regarding the 2025 NFL draft relates to the first quarterback who will be taken off the board. It seems it will either be Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders and NFL scouts and executives have been debating this exact situation.

It will be interesting to see what the Tennessee Titans decide to do in April when they are officially on the clock with the first pick, presuming they don't trade the pick.

On Saturday, ESPN spoke with college football insider Pete Thamel, who advised that the growing sentiment among scouts and executives is that Cam Ward is the top quarterback in the class. He even included a quote from Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson where he sees a bit of Jayden Daniels' game in Cam Ward:

"The reason I thought Jayden Daniels had a great rookie season is ... when it wasn't there, he could make a play. And Cam has that same ability. He's not going to be a guy that the speed of the game is going to affect him a lot in his timing. And when it does break down -- because NFL defensive lines are elite -- he's going to be able to save the play."

Cam Ward finished second in the nation with an 88.7 QBR as well as a 39:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio while Shedeur Sanders finished with a 75.5 QBR (20th) as well as having a 37:10 touchdown-to-interception ratio in the 2024 college football season.

Tennessee Titans meet with Shedeur Sanders

The Tennessee Titans are getting all the information they need before finalizing who they want as the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, it was reported that a handful of members of the organization met with Shedeur Sanders last week during the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The team has not ruled out the idea of a bridge quarterback either and going with the top talent on the board or even keeping Will Levis under center for the 2025 season.

However, that could be a smoke screen in itself. Among the attendees of this meeting between the team and Sanders were coach Brian Callahan, general manager Mike Borgonzi and president of football operations Chad Brinker. It will be intriguing to see how the meeting went and if it did enough to seal the deal for Sanders to be the first overall pick and shock a lot of talent evaluators.

