Coach Prime's son Shedeur links hilarious quote to Sanders family member via latest IG post

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders proved that he knows his family all too well. During last Friday's episode of his eponymous show on YouTube, the quarterback linked his family members to certain quotes they've made before.

During the interaction, host Darius Sanders gave Shedeur a quote from the Sanders clan. Even before hearing the entire quote, the Colorado quarterback instantly knew that it was his elder brother Deion Sanders Jr., also known as Bucky.

"I'm gonna give you a quote from a member of the Sanders family. You got to tell me who said it," Darius said. "'I just broke a controller last night, I ain't gonna lie to you.'"

"Bucky!" Shedeur quickly responded. "He is the only one breaking controllers."

Despite following different paths in life, Coach Prime's children are a very tight-knit group that shares a strong bond. Shedeur and Shilo are following in their father's footsteps and are preparing for the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. Coach Prime's eldest daughter Deiondra is a businesswoman engaged to rapper Jacquees.

Their youngest sibling Shelomi is trying to make a name for herself in basketball. She plays for Alabama A&M in the HBCU circuit. Deion Sanders Jr., on the other hand, played college football for the SMU Mustangs.

He then followed his own passion and got into the world of content creation. Bucky currently runs 'Well Off Media' and creates content for Coach Prime and the Buffs to give them media exposure.

Shedeur Sanders picks his winner for Super Bowl LIX

The Super Bowl LIX showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles takes place on Feb. 9 in New Orleans. Patrick Mahomes and his team will be looking to three-peat the Lombardi trophy while the Eagles will be on the hunt for redemption following their Super Bowl LVII loss.

Amid the anticipated showdown, Shedeur Sanders also came forward to give his prediction about who will take home the trophy this year. He put his faith in Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, stating that they could overthrow the Chiefs' dynasty by focusing on their run game.

"I got the Eagles to win," the Colorado QB said. "I got Jalen Hurts to win, bro. He has a good story. I like Patrick (Mahomes) for sure, but I just want the Eagles to win ... I think they can (overthrow the Chiefs' dynasty). But the most important thing in football is being able to run the ball.

"So, they have Saquon Barkley. I think they are able to run the football, establish the run and get a lot of play-action passes because it's focused on the run. And Jalen Hurts gonna do what he gonna do to win."

Another important date on Shedeur's calendar this month is the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine. But the quarterback is unsure whether he will participate in the workouts to make an impression on scouts and coaches in Indianapolis. He believes that he already has a ton of film showcasing his worth.

