“Where’s the proof?”: Former NFL scout boldly questions why Shedeur Sanders is assumed to be a first-round pick

Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders' son, has repeatedly faced severe questions about his talents, as many fans and analysts believe the Colorado quarterback's popularity stems from his last name rather than his talent.

Shedeur is projected to be one of the top NFL draft picks in 2025, and some analysts are even arguing that he will go at the No. 1 spot, followed by Travis Hunter and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.

One of the individuals who question Shedeur's capabilities is former Jets scout Daniel Kelly, who dropped some bold statements explaining why the Colorado star does not deserve to be a first-round pick.

"Why is it “just assumed” Shedeur Sanders is a first-round value in the 2025 #NFL Draft? Where’s the proof? Where’s the evidence? Why? As it stands, if we were in court a “first round grade” for Shedeur Sanders would be a 'weak case,'" Kelly wrote on X.

"All that side of the argument can do is name call, offer information that is easily countered/dismissible, go down some other rabbit hole “as an argument” or attempt to marginalize anyone who doesn’t see it their way. That would never hold up in court. This isn’t even a valid argument. The name calling, attempts to marginalize and rabbit holes is just emotional manipulative ranting and all it does is prove my grade to be correct.

"Nobody who thinks Shedeur Sanders is a first round grade can actually offer a logical argument to back their conclusion. As a former NFL Scout, here’s my evidence why I think he’s an undraftable free agent value (42 reasons listed)."

Cam Newton makes a case for Shedeur Sanders to be a better fit for the New York Giants

Former Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton strongly argued that Shedeur Sanders would be a better match for the New York Giants than Miami's Cam Ward.

Newton said if he were Shedeur, he would have preferred to go to the Giants rather than Nashville. He went on to say that the Colorado quarterback is the ideal fit for the Giants because of his ability to ignore detractors, citing Shedeur's "aura" as one of the reasons he belongs in the team.

