"I'll take the other": CFB analyst drops blunt take on who'll go higher in the draft between Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward

The Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders comparisons are the talk of the town ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Both quarterbacks are projected to be the top pick this year.

Ward had 4,313 passing yards in 2024 with 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions while also having 60 carries, 204 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. On the other hand, Sanders recorded 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and four rushing touchdowns in the 2024 season.

Talking about who should go higher in the 2025 NFL Draft, analyst RJ Young said:

"Shedeur has played in a system that has asked him to be the focal point," Young said. "Like I look at Shedeur Sanders in the way that a lot of people used to look at Warren Moon because, in the run-and-shoot, it was, hey big dog, We going to need you to complete some passes out here, because we cant be trusted to run the football.

"I feel like NFL folks want you to pick Cam. I feel like there's a lot of college football folks that want to pick Cam. But if you gave Shedeur Sanders, the kind of run game that Cam Ward had at Miami, would he be as effective? I think so, right? I keep going back to this. You take one, I'll take the other. Those are the top two quarterbacks in this NFL draft class and the Senior Bowl and the East West Shrine game reinforced that."

Titans HC Brian Callahan draws comparisons between Shedeur Sanders and Joe Burrow

Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders does not have it easy. While his last name draws a lot of attention and exposure, it also comes with criticism.

For example, former Jets scout Daniel Kelly bluntly stated that Shedeur does not have any qualities that would help him secure wins in the NFL amid many other such comments.

However, Titans coach Brian Callahan does not see it that way; during an interview at Shrine Bowl practices, he compared Shedeur to Joe Burrow.

"People had questions about Burrow’s arm strength in general coming out," Callahan said. "One of the things that makes Joe so unique, and I think you can probably put Shedeur in the same conversation. … They anticipate when they throw it, they have the timing and accuracy on top of it. That makes up for the arm strength."

It remains to be seen if the Titans pick Shedeur Sanders amid praise from the head coach.

