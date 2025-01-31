Browns target Shedeur Sanders playfully accuses Coach Prime of having "separation anxiety" as 2025 NFL Draft nears

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders shared his feelings about his father and head coach, Deion Sanders, during an interview with NFL Network on Thursday. As he edges closer to the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur claims his father "is having separation anxiety" and keeps calling him. Shedeur said:

“Look, pops, it’s over with. It’s time for me to soar on my own now. I’m an open bird.”

Up until now, Deion has been coaching his son Shedeur Sanders at the University of Colorado. Thus, it is natural for him to feel emotional since Shedeur will be moving away from his constant support and guidance.

Shedeur’s talent has always been in the spotlight. However, his upcoming draft is getting extra attention because of Deion’s influence. Coach Prime has made it clear that he wants to help decide where Shedeur will play in the NFL. So much so that he won’t let him go to certain teams.

"This is my profession. I know what’s behind the curtain," he added.

This is similar to what Eli Manning did in 2004 when he refused to play for the San Diego Chargers and forced a trade to the New York Giants.

For Shedeur, it’s about finding the right team.

On his podcast, he has shared his satisfaction about the 2025 draft order, saying:

“Whatever happens happens. I know at the end of the day God is gonna put me on the right team.”

Shedeur is also doing things his way by planning to skip the NFL draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Instead, he will have his celebration in Colorado.

Cleveland Browns are targetting Colorado Buffaloes star QB Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns are considering drafting Shedeur Sanders with their No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. General manager Andrew Berry is confident that Deion Sanders would support his son playing for Cleveland.

The Browns are seen as a potential fit due to their need for a quarterback and connections between the coaching staff and Deion Sanders.

That said, the Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick and are also in need of a quarterback.

