Former TE Kyle Rudolph joins NBC Sports, covering Big Ten: The Notre Dame product and Minnesota Viking great decides to hang up the cleats

Tight end Kyle Rudolph is trading in his cleats for a blazer and a microphone. It has been reported by The Athletic's Pete Sampson that the former tight end will be joining NBC and calling select Big Ten games this upcoming season.

This announcement does not officially mean he is retiring from the NFL, as he has not made that declaration as of this writing. This will also will not be the first time we see Kyle Rudolph's broadcasting skills as he called USFL games and the Notre Dame spring game.

He will be on NBC's B team as the color commentator for Big Ten action that is on both NBC and Peacock. Rudolph mentioned in the story how his time at Notre Dame helped him get to this moment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"One hundred percent. It was without question the reason why. I'm an anomaly, played 12 years in the NFL before starting my next chapter, but Notre Dame was still there opening doors and giving me opportunities." h/t Sports Illustrated

It will be interesting to hear what Kyle Rudolph sounds like as a full-time broadcaster for the Big Ten.

How did Kyle Rudolph do as a player at Notre Dame?

Kyle Rudolph was a member of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from 2008–10 and had a heck of a collegiate career. He was used as a solid pass-catching tight end who could also block well at the line of scrimmage to open up the running game. He appeared in 29 games throughout his three years and finished with 90 receptions for 1,032 yards (11.5 yards per catch) with eight touchdowns.

Rudolph was able to parlay his success with the Fighting Irish into being selected in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He would wind up being the first tight end selected and the only player from Notre Dame to be selected.

VikeFans @VikeFans Notre Dame #9 - Kyle Rudolph. Watch him stop here to greet a fan - he is the same unaffected guy today. He and his wife do charitable work beyond what you hear about, because they "want to" not because they "have to". Role Models can be athletes @KyleRudolph82 @JamieRudolph2

Coming out of college, Rudolph was 6-foot-6, 259 pounds, and needed to work on his blocking a bit more. He was also entering the draft coming off a hamstring injury that limited him to only six games this season. However, he is viewed as a tall player who could win jump balls, which is exactly what you would want out of your pass-catching tight end.

Kyle Rudolph did not need to go to a Power Five school in order to get his name called as high as it did. Just like he said, it opened doors for him to go to Notre Dame, and now he will be watching their games from the press box.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault